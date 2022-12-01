Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
Biogen: Protecting Patients from Climate Risks: A Conversation with Frontline Health Clinics on Resources

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / After a year of more frequent climate-induced extreme weather, the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Americares with support from Biogen have joined forces to release a new Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics Toolkit to help community health centers and free clinics better manage care and protect patients in 2023.

Join a virtual launch event to hear firsthand from frontline health leaders about the climate risks they're experiencing on the ground and how new resources on extreme heat, wildfires, hurricanes, and floods can help clinics keep their patients healthy and make them more resilient to climate shocks.

Meet the Speakers

  • Ben Money | Senior Vice President for Public Health Priorities, National Association of Community Health Centers
  • Dr. Alexis Hodges | Nurse Practitioner, Community Care Clinic of Dare in Nags Head, NC
  • Kristin Stevens | Senior Director, Climate and Disaster Resilience, Americares
  • Opening remarks from Dr. Maha Radhakrishnan | Chief Medical Officer, Biogen
  • Moderated by Dr. Aaron Bernstein | Interim Director, Harvard Chan C-CHANGE

Biogen's support for the program is part of Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives, the company's groundbreaking 20-year, $250 million initiative to address climate, health and equity. The commitment aims to eliminate fossil fuel emissions across business operations by 2040, engage employees and suppliers, and collaborate with renowned institutions to advance the science and action to improve health outcomes.

RSVP here

Biogen, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Biogen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Biogen
Website: https://www.biogen.com/en_us/home.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Biogen

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729670/Protecting-Patients-from-Climate-Risks-A-Conversation-with-Frontline-Health-Clinics-on-Resources

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
