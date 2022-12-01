Company Issues First ESG Manifesto Outlining Ambitious Sustainability and DEI Goals to Further Social Impact

Wella Company, a global leader in the $100 billion hair and nail segment of the beauty industry, is marking a successful second year as a standalone company, delivering year-over-year double-digit profit and growth ahead of expectations. In Fiscal Year 22, which closed at the end of June, Wella Company beat all targets on financial performance across the globe. Since its founding in December 2020, Wella Company has delivered continuous double-digit profit and growth ahead of expectations and is one of the fastest-growing beauty companies in the sector.

Wella Company's portfolio includes iconic professional and retail hair, nail, and beauty tech brands Wella Professionals, OPI, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol.

"Our first two years of business have shown the enduring potential of the Wella Company portfolio we are re-establishing category excellence in both hair and nails, and both professionals and consumers are falling in love again with our beautiful brands," said Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO of Wella Company. "Our continued strong financial performance, coupled with growth and gain in market share across all categories, even in the challenging global context, is proof that our business is just beginning to tap into its full potential."

Product Portfolio Expansion and Successes

Wella Professionals continues to lead the company's overall portfolio growth, with double-digit performance, retaining its #1 share in Professional Color globally. The launch of Shinefinity, a professional glazing service and a new category entry for Wella Company, was the company's strongest color launch ever, delivering +4% above target. Momentum is building behind the Care portfolio, led by Wella Care, Sebastian and Nioxin, all generating double-digit growth. Sebastian Professional is Wella Company's second-largest pro brand and achieved double-digit growth this year with gains across all key markets, driven by the brand's unique care/styling hybrid products such as Dark Oil and No Breaker. Nioxin continued to deliver strong performance with Net Revenue growing double-digit year-on-year in key regions like NA and EMEA. The company's Retail Hair segment grew Net Revenue nearly +3% in FY22 while gaining share across most key markets.

The Briogeo acquisition (closed June 2022) further solidified the company's eco-ethical haircare portfolio by adding the clean and green, natural hair care business, one of the fastest-growing brands today. Briogeo sells one of its award-winning Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Masks every minute.

London-based ghd (good hair day) is redefining beauty tech and continues to dominate with its digital-centric strategy. The brand has delivered on average a double-digit annual growth rate over the last 4 years.

O·P·I is the #1 professional nail brand worldwide and #3 in US retail. In the US, the brand has seen 10 months of consecutive share gain in the Food, Drug, Mass (FDM) channel. Nature Strong, the brand's first plant-based, natural origin nail lacquer, was the #1 Color Cosmetics Launch in all FDM this spring.

Expansion in eCommerce and Digital

Wella Company continues to propel growth by expanding its digital footprint and accelerating eCommerce. Its WellaStore B2B eCommerce platform continues to acquire customers globally, helping salon pros meet business needs from express ordering to planning their bookings to accessing training. In FY22, WellaStore grew its sales volume +30% and grew its customer base by +10%. In its consumer eCommerce channels, the company grew nearly 2.5x faster than the overall hair market, especially in EMEA and APAC.

Commitment to ESG

As the company continues to grow, it is furthering its commitment to sustainability and social impact via its three pillars: People, Planet and Products. In June 2022, Wella Company announced its environmental targets and its participation in the UN Global Compact, the world's largest initiative for sustainability in business. In tandem with its second anniversary, Wella Company issued its ESG Manifesto, the first formal publication of its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG), as well as a new Code of Conduct, WE Care. The Company will issue its first formal ESG report in 2023.

About Wella Company

Wella Company is an innovative global leader in the beauty industry that combines 140+ years of earned wisdom and industry experience with the momentum of a newly minted independent entity. Now marking two years as a standalone company, Wella Company is one of the fastest-growing beauty companies in the sector. The company has a portfolio of iconic professional and retail hair, nail, and beauty tech brands including Wella Professionals, OPI, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol. The company serves legions of artists and owners across the professional hair and nail community in more than 100 countries. Each day, a diverse community of more than 91 million beauty lovers and industry professionals, social influencers, ambassadors, followers, employees, and customers engage with and are impacted by Wella Company products across the globe. With the belief that business can be a catalyst for positive change, Wella Company acts to enable people, organizations, and societies to collectively prosper. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is at the core of Wella Company's purpose-led agenda. Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are fundamental to who we are, how we operate and how we support the industry and communities we serve. Wella Company is building the best beauty company in the industry, ensuring that when the industry thrives, we thrive. And as we make progress on our agenda to care for our planet and leave a positive impact on society, we will become a champion for change whose legacy will be worthy of our iconic history. For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005715/en/

Contacts:

Wella Company Contact: Hilary Crnkovich

Chief Communications Sustainability Officer

Phone number: +1 646-217-1700

Email: hilary.crnkovich@wella.com