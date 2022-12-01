M·A·C Cosmetics: Give a GLAM This World Aids Day!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / What is VIVA GLAM? VIVA GLAM is M·A·C'S charity initiative that donates to charities who support Sexual Equality, Gender Equality and Racial Equality for people of All Ages, All Races and All Genders.

How much money has it raised? To date, the campaign has raised over $500 million USD globally exclusively through the sale of the VIVA GLAM lip products. Driven largely by their iconic 100% giving campaign which is funded entirely by the sales of their core range of VIVA GLAM Lipsticks (in shades I, II and III) available at any MAC location.

How can I get involved? You donate to charity, M·A·C gives you a free lipstick!

Buy any M·A·C Lipstick on December 1st (World Aids Day) to donate 100% of the selling price (less VAT).

Or purchase any M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick all year round to donate 100% of the selling price (£20 less VAT).

All donations go to M·A·C VIVA GLAM.

Why VIVA GLAM? In 1994 M·A·C's founders came up with a simple concept - they would make a lipstick, a sign of activism as you put it directly on your lips used to speak about what's important to you and dedicate 100% of the selling price to charities that would directly serve people affected by HIV/AIDS. M·A·C VIVA GLAM's funding focus is to directly and immediately support people when they need it. On the 25th anniversary in 2019, VIVA GLAM expanded it's mission to also support the Healthy Futures and Equal Rights of people of All Ages, All Races, All Genders - including support of the LGBTQIA+ and other minority communities.

Who has VIVA GLAM donated to in the UK? Micro Rainbow, Positive East, Terence Higgins Trust, National Aids Trust, George House Trust and Mermaids are just some of the charity partners MAC work with and donate to in the UK on an annual basis. To date MAC Cosmetics UK has donated over £5 Million to these charities to support the important work they are doing.

