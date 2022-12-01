Brazilian scientists have assessed variations in temperature coefficients in solar modules to determine whether there is a relationship between the dependence of these coefficients and irradiance. They claim their work could be used to improve PV module performance modeling.Researchers from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil have developed a new way to measure variations in temperature coefficients (TCs) in solar modules. "Our work provides an improved description of the behavior of PV modules at different irradiance levels and describes some aspects that were not fully present ...

