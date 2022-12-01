Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Drawdown Georgia Is Honored With 2022 Chrysalis Award From USGBC Georgia

Drawdown Georgia was one of 11 award recipients at the 2022 Chrysalis Awards, recently presented by USGBC Georgia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / USGBC Georgia recently announced the winners of their 2022 Chrysalis Awards and Drawdown Georgia received the Community Impact Award. These prestigious awards celebrate the leaders in multiple industries engaging in extraordinary work in the community-driving innovation, transforming the industry and accelerating knowledge exchange around a diversity of sustainability strategies. They also serve to highlight the green building initiatives of community projects in Georgia, the area's organizations and its local members.

Winners were announced and honored at the USGBC's annual event on Nov. 15. More than 80 attendees from across Georgia and the region joined us at Interface's hip headquarters in downtown Atlanta. The event included a keynote address from Blair Beasley of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, a reception, an awards ceremony and networking.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: http://www.raycandersonfoundation.org/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729685/Drawdown-Georgia-Is-Honored-With-2022-Chrysalis-Award-From-USGBC-Georgia