Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2022 | 15:44
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Drawdown Georgia Is Honored With 2022 Chrysalis Award From USGBC Georgia

Drawdown Georgia was one of 11 award recipients at the 2022 Chrysalis Awards, recently presented by USGBC Georgia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / USGBC Georgia recently announced the winners of their 2022 Chrysalis Awards and Drawdown Georgia received the Community Impact Award. These prestigious awards celebrate the leaders in multiple industries engaging in extraordinary work in the community-driving innovation, transforming the industry and accelerating knowledge exchange around a diversity of sustainability strategies. They also serve to highlight the green building initiatives of community projects in Georgia, the area's organizations and its local members.

Winners were announced and honored at the USGBC's annual event on Nov. 15. More than 80 attendees from across Georgia and the region joined us at Interface's hip headquarters in downtown Atlanta. The event included a keynote address from Blair Beasley of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, a reception, an awards ceremony and networking.

Ray C. Anderson Foundation, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: http://www.raycandersonfoundation.org/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729685/Drawdown-Georgia-Is-Honored-With-2022-Chrysalis-Award-From-USGBC-Georgia

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.