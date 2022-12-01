Armis Named Clear Leader in SPARK Matrix for Connected Medical Device Security Solutions

Company recognized for comprehensive and robust asset intelligence platform; ranked highest among competitors for technology excellence and customer impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced that it has been named a clear leader for technology excellence and customer impact by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its recent report, SPARK Matrix: Connected Medical Device Security Solutions, Q4 2022 . The advisory and consulting firm recognized Armis for its comprehensive and robust asset intelligence platform, which applies the collective intelligence from more than 3 billion tracked Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Internet of Things (IoT), operational technology (OT), and information technology (IT) assets to secure the integrated technology requirements of modern connected care delivery.





The report provides a detailed analysis of global connected medical device security solutions; market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning analysis, ranking the leading connected medical device security solution vendors in the form of a SPARK Matrix. This research provides strategic information for healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) to evaluate different vendor capabilities and competitive differentiation.

"The key differentiators for the Armis platform include strong risk and vulnerability management capabilities," said Rohan Paul, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Further, the company's extensive Collective Asset Intelligence Engine, the agentless security approach, passive, real-time monitoring with no latency or disruption of operations, its querying capabilities, and the intelligent reporting and analytic tools that can help HDOs optimize usage/performance of their assets are a few components that set Armis apart from its competitors. Based on our analysis of the company's capabilities compared to the market, Armis is a clear leader for its technology excellence and customer impact."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions also highlighted the company's capabilities for:

Providing contextual risk assessment based on vulnerabilities, device behavior, history of cyberattacks, protected health information (PHI), and manufacturers' reputational risk.

Extending insights to non-medical devices, such as Building Management Systems (BMS), HVAC systems, Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), tablets, Raspberry Pis, vehicles, and other generic IoT devices. Additionally, devices that may impact patient privacy, such as streaming cameras and recording devices like smart speakers, can be identified and monitored.

Identifying and alerting unencrypted transmission of PHI, helping to protect PHI.

Supporting extensive integration options for data governance, automated security enforcement, workflow generation, and compliance reporting.

"At Armis, we pride ourselves on our technology excellence and customer impact, so we're honored to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the clear leader in these areas," said Oscar Miranda, Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare at Armis. "Healthcare delivery organizations are up against significant challenges given today's ever-expanding cyber risk landscape. We're committed to doing our part in partnering with and supporting HDOs as they work towards improving their organization's security posture to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create."

"Armis has definitely filled in the gaps in our security arsenal by uncovering risks we never knew about previously," said Dr. Michael Connolly, Chief Information Officer at Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. "At first, I thought Armis was a nice-to-have, but now it's become an integral part of our cyber defense. Armis does exactly what it says it does."

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

