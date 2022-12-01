Acoustech Systems Helps Take CMC Machining to the Next Level

Breakthrough Ultrasonic Machining Innovation for Aerospace, Defense, and Semiconductor Industries

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Acoustech Systems, the world leader in ultrasonic machining innovation, has expanded their solution portfolio to include ultrasonic tool design services and thermal process imaging as the demand for precision machining performance reaches an all-time high.

Acoustech is a U.S. market leader in ultrasonic machining technology serving aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and medical industries.

"Our customers came to us with challenges that prevent them from using advanced materials or restrict their production capacity - Acoustech now offers new services that unlock value that our customers desperately need," said Nick Noble, Director of Business Development and Customer Success at Acoustech Systems.

Acoustech now offers integrated engineering, design, development, and testing services that have helped accelerate manufacturing innovation for multiple Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor market. Acoustech's ultrasonic machining module retrofits to legacy machining equipment enabled customers to achieve breakthrough engineering performance with ceramic matrix composites (CMC) and advanced metal materials.

Ceramic matrix composites are a class of material made of ceramic fibers embedded within a ceramic matrix. CMC materials are lightweight and can be used to manufacture high performance parts that are one-third the weight of traditional metallic parts. The temperature capability of CMC parts is several hundred degrees higher than state-of-the-art superalloy parts.

Acoustech's N-Series product line is trusted by numerous Fortune 100 companies.

Despite all the benefits, CMC materials present unique machining challenges for manufacturers. Everything from the development of aircraft engines to producing advanced chips in mobile phones can benefit from ultrasonic machining innovation. Acoustech's products and services unlock corporate innovation by introducing ultrasonic machining to their existing research, development, and production operations.

"Our customers have been astonished by the level of precision, quality, ease of use, and cost-affordability of adding ultrasonic machining innovation to their existing operations. We're seeing faster cycle times, less waste, and the ability to machine more advanced CMC materials that were not possible before," explained Christopher Williams, CEO of Acoustech Systems.

Acoustech has experienced record breaking sales growth in 2022 and grew their facility footprint to 40K square feet in order to prepare for 2023 demand.

About Acoustech Systems:

Acoustech combines ultrasonic product and process innovations that give the world's most innovative manufactures an ability to engineer the most advanced materials with greater quality, speed, and sustainability. Acoustech's technology has been validated by third party laboratories and is trusted by dozens of aerospace, defense, semiconductor, medical, and industrial customers. Visit www.acoustechsystems.com to learn more.

Media: Nick Noble, info@acoustechsystems.com

SOURCE: Acoustech Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727859/Acoustech-Systems-Helps-Take-CMC-Machining-to-the-Next-Level