Donnerstag, 01.12.2022

WKN: A12B6J ISIN: US49338L1035 Ticker-Symbol: 1KT 
Frankfurt
01.12.22
16:30 Uhr
174,00 Euro
+6,10
+3,63 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,30175,4616:59
175,30175,4616:58
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2022 | 16:20
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keysight Technologies: Why And How CMOs Should Champion Employee Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Covid-19 pandemic, uncertain economic conditions, hybrid work environments and many other factors are compelling marketers to find new, creative ways to engage customers. But to achieve their business goals, marketing leaders should also focus on employee engagement. This article will highlight why employee engagement can be a key business driver and what marketing leaders today can do to support their teams.

Why Employee Engagement Is Important

The benefits of employee engagement have been touted for decades. Gallup research shows that companies with the most highly engaged employees experience 43% lower turnover, 18% higher productivity and even 23% higher profitability than those with the least-engaged employees.

Continue reading here.

Keysight Technologies, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Keysight Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Keysight Technologies
Website: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/home.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729693/Why-And-How-CMOs-Should-Champion-Employee-Engagement

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
