Flax & Kale's kombucha wins Best Beverage Award as brand launches in UK

The pioneering Spanish flexitarian plant-based company offers fermented products including kombucha or cheeses, meat alternatives and tasty meals

BARCELONA, Spain and LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flax & Kale, the pioneering Spanish health food company with a focus on sustainability, won the Best Beverage Award 2022 at the brand's launch in the UK at Plant Based World Expo with hero product Kombucha in Dragon Lemonade flavour.

The business's secret to great taste is the unique production method: using cold-pressed juices in a second fermentation to preserve, colour, flavour and health properties in their own lab in Lleida, Spain. Kombucha is the world's healthiest drink thanks to its high probiotic,low sugar content and vitamins. Kombucola and Mother Africavarieties were also finalists in the Best Beverage class.

The awards, organised in association with the Plant Based World Europe Expo& Conference, celebrate taste across different categories. The company was a finalist also for Best Burger and Best Cheese.

Pioneered over 40 years ago, Flax & Kale was ahead of its time, opening restaurants focusing on flexitarian, healthy food before it became popular. Its mission is to drive change through enjoyable, natural food whilst respecting the environment. It has poured all this experience into becoming one of the only food tech companies with its own production capacity and R&D centre.

Flax & Kale are true fermentation masters and as well as kombucha, they also produce fermented cheeses including spreadable and creamy cheeses, mature cheddar, and semi-cured Manchego-style cheese. To complete its portfolio, Flax & Kale has a range of meat alternatives and ready meals.

"We are excited to be launching in the UK, where there is a strong appetite for tasty, healthy and sustainable products. Plant-based produce isn't just for vegetarians and vegans, and we look forward to more people being able to enjoy our healthy, nutritious range of food and drinks very soon," said Jordi Barri, CEO of Flax & Kale.

"We are honoured to have been announced as finalists at this year's awards and are especially excited about winning with a star product - our Dragon Lemonade," he added.

Flax & Kale aims to democratise healthy eating for everyone, innovating the world of tasty, and sustainable food. To accomplish this mission and keep growing sustainably Flax & Kale is committed to international standards B Corp and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

