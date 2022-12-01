Rio Tinto plans to invest $402 million (AUD 600 million) to build two new solar farms and battery energy storage systems in Western Australia's Pilbara region, as part of its efforts to decarbonize its iron ore operations.From pv magazine Australia Resource-sector heavyweight Rio Tinto has unveiled the latest steps in its plan to power its Western Australian operations with renewable energy. The multinational miner said it will fund the construction of two 100 MW solar farms, as well as 200 MWh of on-grid battery storage in the Pilbara by 2026. Work on the first of the standalone 100 MW solar ...

