Valsoft Corp.: Valstone Completes Its First Official Acquisition Through the Addition of WEM Automation to Its Process Control & Automation Portfolio

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Valstone Corporation Inc. ("Valstone"), an international software and technology solutions provider for the industrial vertical, is pleased to announce the acquisition of WEM Automation LLC ("WEM"), a leading North American supplier of control systems for the Feed and Asphalt Verticals. WEM will join DSL and Datastor Systems in Valstone's Process Control and Automation Portfolio, strengthening the company's footprint across North America.

WEM has been serving clients since 1955, by providing cost-effective solutions for customers as small as individual facilities to the largest corporations in the world. Over the years, WEM has established its footprint across the world within the feed and grain, fertilizer, aggregate, concrete, asphalt, pet food, and wood processing industries.

"The team is extremely excited to join forces with Valstone as we prepare for our next phase of accelerated growth," said Pete Ensch, CEO of WEM Automation. "Valstone's industry knowledge and international presence will allow us to become a true global leader within the process control ecosystem."

With WEM Automation joining the Process Control and Automation portfolio, Valstone becomes the preferred control system provider for international clients. The portfolio's scale and international reach will strengthen the quality of Valstone's solutions.

The WEM Automation acquisition is an important step towards making WEM, DSL and Datastor truly global plant control and automation solution providers," said Stephane Manos, President of Valstone. "We intend on investing tens of millions of dollars across the process automation vertical."

Valstone is a recently created spinoff organization from Valsoft Corporation (acquirer and developer of vertical market software companies), whose goal is to create a one-stop shop for all software and technology needs across industrial verticals.

About WEM

WEM Automation is recognized around the world as the leading supplier of control systems for feed and grain, fertilizer, aggregate, concrete, asphalt, pet food, wood processing, and other industries. Serving client needs since 1955, we have provided cost-effective solutions for customers as small as individual facilities to the largest corporations in the world. Specializing in world-class process control solutions that readily integrate into your business systems, our product provides cost-effective management of your organization with up-to-the-minute communication of all of your plant's business and production activities.

About Valstone

Valstone has solutions and services that support more than 1,500 organizations throughout the world. We provide technology for heavy construction materials, agriculture, grain, forestry, waste and recycling industries. The Valstone team is made up of passionate professionals who believe in innovation and service to advance automation in the industries we serve. The diverse and real-world experiences of our team members serving our customers enhance our ability to help customers thrive in a digital world and drive our organization forward.

For more information about the company, please visit https://wemautomation.com or www.valstonecorp.com.

