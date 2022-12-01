Anzeige
KALRAY LAUNCHES A FUNDRAISING TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH

Grenoble - France, December 1, 2022

To view the press release, click on the link below:

https://www.kalrayinc.com/investors-information/disclaimer/

About KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com


INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Tel. 04 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
A nne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 72
PRESS CONTACTS
Sylvie DAM
communication@kalrayinc.com
Tel. 04 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Tel. 04 72 18 04 92
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmueYZqcZWucnWmak5psmGhrb5uSmWCcZ2mclZVqYp6cZ29plZhnZpnGZnBomWpn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77451-kalray_pr_launch_fundraising_en_actusnews.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
