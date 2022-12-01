KALRAY LAUNCHES A FUNDRAISING TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH

Grenoble - France, December 1, 2022

To view the press release, click on the link below:

https://www.kalrayinc.com/investors-information/disclaimer/

About KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com



INVESTOR CONTACTS

Eric BAISSUS

contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com

Tel. 04 76 18 90 71



ACTUS Finance & Communication

A nne-Pauline PETUREAUX

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 72

PRESS CONTACTS

Sylvie DAM

communication@kalrayinc.com

Tel. 04 76 18 90 71



ACTUS Finance & Communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

Tel. 04 72 18 04 92

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmueYZqcZWucnWmak5psmGhrb5uSmWCcZ2mclZVqYp6cZ29plZhnZpnGZnBomWpn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77451-kalray_pr_launch_fundraising_en_actusnews.pdf