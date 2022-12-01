Rockwell Automation Honored for Supporting Veterans in Wisconsin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has recognized Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Vets Ready Silver Medallion Award.

"This initiative encourages employers to build a support system within their workplace, hire and retain more veterans, and connect to veterans and their families in the community," said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who spoke at the Nov. 29 award presentation ceremony held at Rockwell headquarters in Milwaukee.

Several Rockwell initiatives focus on hiring, training, supporting, and advancing veterans, building a more competitive workforce, and creating stronger communities. In 2017, the company launched the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing - a joint initiative with ManpowerGroup to provide U.S. military veterans with the upskilling they need to succeed in advanced manufacturing roles. The 12-week program helps military veterans redeploy their technical and team skills in advanced manufacturing careers, with a 95% job placement rate.

In addition, Rockwell's Military Veteran and Allies Group helps recruit, transition, and support employees who have a military background, and provides a platform for all employees to learn more about armed forces veterans. The group also participates in key community events that support veteran initiatives such as Camp Hometown Heroes, a free summer camp for children of fallen U.S. service members.

"My congratulations to this year's Vets Ready award recipients who have gone the extra mile for those who have served and call Wisconsin home," said Mary Kolar, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary. "It's admirable to support those who have served, and at the end of the day, it's good business. The knowledge, skills, and abilities that veterans have are unmatched, and employers are setting themselves up for success when they reach out to former service members."

