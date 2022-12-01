The agreement, covering 440,000 Teleperformance employees today in 88 countries, includes commitments on freedom of association, health and safety, content moderation and positive relations

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and UNI Global Union have signed a global agreement today to strengthen shared commitments to workers' rights to form trade unions and engage in collective bargaining-while advancing principles on key issues such as health and safety and workplace monitoring.

The pact covers the company's 440,000 employees worldwide. UNI, its member unions and Teleperformance management will begin implementation of the agreement in the coming weeks, with an initial focus on Colombia, Poland, Jamaica, El Salvador and Romania.

The agreement is based on the recognition of core labour rights as established by the International Labour Organization and respect for the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. Teleperformance also recognizes UNI as a stakeholder for purposes of the plan required under the Loi de devoir de vigilance (Duty of Vigilance Law) in France.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance said: "Since the Group's foundation, we have been focused on being a responsible and transparent company with a constant focus on safety and well-being of all our employees worldwide. The agreement signed with UNI will bring a complementary framework to further enhance our practices for the benefit of all our employees."

Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union, said: "This agreement is an important milestone for Teleperformance and its workers. It is the basis for a new relationship between global social partners and presents a strong and enforceable commitments to implement fundamental rights for the workers of Teleperformance. We look forward to building trust and furthering a constructive relationship with Teleperformance in the years to come."

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Group's employees based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

About UNI Global Union

With members in 150 countries, UNI Global Union is an international trade union federation representing workers in the services sector of the economy in 150 countries around the world. UNI ICTS represents more than three million workers in the technology and communications sectors, including many who work at Teleperformance.

