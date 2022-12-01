Enbridge: Friends of Warriors' Path State Park Has Created a Model for Inclusion Through Crown Jewel Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground Complex

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Children of all physical and mental abilities can play together at a one-of-a-kind playground in Tennessee-but it likely won't be the only one for long.

Darrell's Dream Playground Complex is really the stuff of dreams. Not only does the facility boast a state-of-the-art all-inclusive playground, but it also includes the Lion's Narnia Braille Trail, Park History/Nature Interactive Treehouse Trail and Palmer Center Amphitheater.

The playground is supported by the Friends of Warriors' Path State Park, an organization that fosters conservation and educational efforts by improving facilities for recreation, education and enjoying nature.

"At the centre of everything we do with the playground is a commitment to supporting people with disabilities and encouraging interactive learning and play," says Mary Steadman, vice chair and longtime volunteer with Friends of Warriors' Path. "This a safe space for not just children, but adults and seniors to come to."

The park, which opened in 2007, holds a special place in Steadman's heart. Steadman is the primary caregiver for her sister with cerebral palsy, who on her various visits to the park has "loved it."

Friends of Warriors' Path State Park is located in Kingsport, TN and sees about 165,000 visitors every year. With so many patrons coming through the proverbial doors, maintenance and upkeep is of utmost importance.

Friends of Warriors' Path is also the only Tennessee State Park with a boundless playground, dubbed Darrell's Dream after Darrell Rice, the first chairman of Friends of Warriors' Path State Park who originally envisioned the playground in 2001.

"The playground is really a collaborative effort of corporate partners, community leaders, churches, civic and professional clubs, and the state and federal government," says Steadman. "And I can't forget to mention our volunteers-they are really the backbone of everything we do."

Indeed, Warriors' Path State Park has volunteers ranging in age from 13 to 90. This dedicated crew performs all sorts of tasks to keep the facilities in immaculate condition, from pressure washing to mulching and planting, and 100 people are expected out on Nov. 19 for a volunteer work day organized by the local chapter of the United Way.

"I have really enjoyed observing the level of ownership that our friends, neighbours and partners have taken over the park," says Steadman.

"We are so blessed to have a community that is so committed to helping us care for this special place."

This year, Enbridge made a $7,100 Fueling Futures donation to Friends of Warriors' Path State Park, as part of our commitment to help build sustainable and inclusive communities. The funding is being used for playground equipment upgrades and park maintenance.

Enbridge employee Charlie Newman attended the announcement and check presentation to Friends of Warriors' Path this past summer.

Friends of Warriors' Path is also the only Tennessee State Park with a boundless playground, dubbed Darrell's Dream after Darrell Rice, the first chairman of Friends of Warriors' Path State Park who originally envisioned the playground in 2001.

"The playground is really a collaborative effort of corporate partners, community leaders, churches, civic and professional clubs, and the state and federal government," says Steadman. "And I can't forget to mention our volunteers-they are really the backbone of everything we do."

Indeed, Warriors' Path State Park has volunteers ranging in age from 13 to 90. This dedicated crew performs all sorts of tasks to keep the facilities in immaculate condition, from pressure washing to mulching and planting, and 100 people are expected out on Nov. 19 for a volunteer work day organized by the local chapter of the United Way.

"I have really enjoyed observing the level of ownership that our friends, neighbours and partners have taken over the park," says Steadman.

"We are so blessed to have a community that is so committed to helping us care for this special place."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Enbridge

Website: https://www.enbridge.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729728/Friends-of-Warriors-Path-State-Park-Has-Created-a-Model-for-Inclusion-Through-Crown-Jewel-Darrells-Dream-Boundless-Playground-Complex