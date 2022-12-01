Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2022 | 19:04
Grazitti Interactive Announces the Release of Analytics Outlook, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, global digital services provider and innovation leader, recently announced the release of their Analytics Outlook, 2023. The report contains the latest industry developments, as well as analytics predictions for 2023 and beyond.

Grazitti_Interactive_Logo

Sapna Gupta, Senior Analytics Manager, at Grazitti Interactive, says, "Analytics is now a key driver of global business strategy and decision-making. To be able to navigate the evolving landscape and drive business growth with data-powered insights, you need to stay on top of developments and trends in analytics. With the Analytics Outlook, 2023, we bring to you our latest research in analytics, as well as predictions for the year ahead."

Download the Analytics Outlook, 2023, here.

About Grazitti Interactive

A global innovation leader, Grazitti designs, deploys, and delivers digital engines that power business growth. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in India, Grazitti has extensive experience enriching customer interactions, designing engaging communities, enabling digital marketing, and powering data-driven decision support. With regard to analytics, Grazitti enables businesses of all sizes to grow with ETL, data warehousing, data visualization, and a range of Alteryx connectors.

Contacts

Ankush Jasuja
Senior Manager, Marketing
pr@grazitti.com

Gurpreet J. Singh
Assistant Manager, Marketing
pr@grazitti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737144/Grazitti_Interactive_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grazitti-interactive-announces-the-release-of-analytics-outlook-2023-301691646.html

