Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Active Cosmetics Market to Record More than USD 8 Billion Revenue by 2027. The Emergence of Nanotechnology Propelling the Cosmetics Demand - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the active cosmetics market will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021-2027. The demand for skin care and hair care products is growing as skin concerns and personal care are becoming mainstream, thereby presenting an opportunity for the market to grow. In recent years, the cosmetics industry has enthusiastically adopted nanotechnology by taking inspiration from its early involvement in biotechnology and bioscience. Several nano-based products have been developed by exploiting various nanomaterials of different compositions, shapes, and sizes. These were mainly chosen for their ability to overcome common limitations of cosmetics by enhancing penetration, improving the stability of ingredients, controlling the release of active ingredients, and functioning themselves as active agents. The application of plant-active ingredients in functional cosmetics often has several issues, such as poor solubility and stability, low skin permeability, and skin irritation, which limit the application of plant-active ingredients in functional cosmetics. Nanocarrier technology is expected to solve these problems and expand the application of plant-active ingredients in active cosmetics.





Active Cosmetics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes? Details? Market Size (2027) USD 16.85 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 8.25 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 12.6 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Product, Gender, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE



Market Dynamics? Growing interests of male consumers in grooming products, the surge in demand for organic and natural beauty products, and rising demand for skincare and haircare cosmetics formulated with active ingredients Competitive Landscape? The business overview, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities Companies?Profiled in the Report L'Oréal, Givaudan, Croda International, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Shiseido, Air Liquide, BASF Personal Care and Nutrition, Beiersdorf, Casida, Clariant, Coty, Cosmetics Bulgaria, DSM, Evonik, FOOTNESS, Gattefossé, Laboratoires Expanscience, LipoTrue, Lonza, Naolys, Nouryon, Robertet, Sabinsa, Scout Organic Active Beauty, Sober Care, and Symrise Page number? 343

Shift Toward Halal Cosmetics Impacting the Market

Several Asian and Middle Eastern countries are now mandating the adoption of halal cosmetics. For instance, Indonesia announced that the sale of only halal products will be allowed in the market (the cut-off date for cosmetics is October 2026) and is aiming to be the major player in the halal cosmetics market, which is ultimately anticipated to increase the adoption and usage of active ingredients in halal cosmetics.

Moreover, DSM, a global science-based company, specializes in nutrition, health, & bioscience portfolio, including fully traceable vegan ingredients with a full range of skin actives, vitamins, Ultraviolet (UV) filters, and performance ingredients for a variety of personal care applications. Its PENTAVITIN, STIMU-TEX AS, PEPHA AGE, and ALP-SERUM ingredients are of particular interest to brands that seek to enhance their offering to the halal market in Asia. The need for halal cosmetics has increased due to the myriad of non-halal ingredients used in popular brands of cosmetics in the market.

Market Segmentation

Product

Liquid

Cream

Others

Gender

Male

Female

Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Mass Merchandiser

Online

Department Stores

Others

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Mexico



Argentina



Columbia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a substantial shift to online shopping. Online distribution channel sales made less than 10% of global distribution during the pre-pandemic period. Customers preferred to buy cosmetics from trusted drug stores and pharmacies. Furthermore, the shipping cost of a single product often increases the overall price, making the purchase unnecessarily expensive. Shiseido witnessed over 40% contribution of e-commerce platforms to its sales in the Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa in 2021. The company increased its share in e-commerce across Asia during the pandemic. In recent years, e-commerce penetration only augmented slightly, the online share is predicted to increase to about 47% in the US by 2023.

There is a high focus on developing active cosmetics in the form of powder and bars. L'Oréal is highly focused on developing dermo-cosmetics and is one of the leading companies in the dermo-cosmetics segment. Companies are highly focused on inorganic growth through M&As. In recent years, leading companies in the market have made many acquisitions to strengthen their active cosmetics portfolios. As the demand for halal cosmetics is rising in Middle Eastern countries and highly developed countries, several companies are now focusing on developing active cosmetics with active ingredients derived from plants. Increasing halal certifications can also be witnessed among several companies based in the Middle East, APAC, North America, and Europe. Active cosmetics vendors face huge competition with many established vendors and emerging companies to become highly competitive in the market. Vendors actively engage in strategic acquisitions and partnerships for inorganic growth and invest in R&D activities. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions remain an important competitive strategy for key players to expand their product portfolio and gain market share.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

L'Oréal

Givaudan

Croda International

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Shiseido

Air Liquide

BASF Personal Care and Nutrition

Beiersdorf

Casida

Clariant

Coty

Cosmetics Bulgaria

DSM

Evonik

FOOTNESS

Gattefossé

Laboratoires Expanscience

LipoTrue

Lonza

Naolys

Nouryon

Robertet

Sabinsa

Scout Organic Active Beauty

Sober Care

Symrise

The report considers the present scenario of the global active cosmetics market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Medical Laser Market - The global medical laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.98% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to cross USD 9 billion by 2027.

Goat Milk Cosmetics Market - The Goat Milk Cosmetics market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2027.

Medical Aesthetics Market - The global medical aesthetics market is growing with a CAGR of 13.71% from 2022 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 45.52 billion by 2027.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - The global non-surgical skin tightening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2022 to 2027.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 PARADIGM SHIFT TOWARD HALAL COSMETICS

9.2 GROWING FOCUS OF ACTIVE INGREDIENTS COMPANIES ON NUTRICOSMETICS

9.3 EMERGENCE OF NANOTECHNOLOGY IN ACTIVE COSMETICS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 GROWING INTEREST OF MALE CONSUMERS IN GROOMING PRODUCTS

10.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR ORGANIC AND NATURAL BEAUTY PRODUCTS

10.3 DEMAND FOR SKIN CARE & HAIR CARE COSMETICS FORMULATED WITH ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 STRICT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND COMPLEXITY IN COSMETIC INDUSTRY

11.2 HIGH PRODUCTION COSTS

11.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ACTIVE COSMETICS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY GENDER

12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 LIQUID

13.4 CREAM

13.5 OTHERS

14 GENDER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 FEMALE

14.4 MALE

15 APPLICATION

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 SKIN CARE

15.4 HAIR CARE

15.5 OTHERS

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 DRUG STORES

16.4 MASS MERCHANDISER

16.5 ONLINE

16.6 DEPARTMENT STORES

16.7 OTHERS

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 APAC: PRODUCT

18.4 APAC: GENDER

18.5 APAC: APPLICATION

18.6 APAC: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT

19.4 EUROPE: GENDER

19.5 EUROPE: APPLICATION

19.6 EUROPE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.6 THE NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 NORTH AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT

20.4 NORTH AMERICA: GENDER

20.5 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION

20.6 NORTH AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT

21.4 LATIN AMERICA: GENDER

21.5 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION

21.6 LATIN AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 CHILE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.3 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.4 COLOMBIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.5 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT

22.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: GENDER

22.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION

22.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.4 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 L'ORÉAL

23.2.2 GIVAUDAN

23.2.3 CRODA INTERNATIONAL

23.2.4 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

23.2.5 SHISEIDO

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 L'ORÉAL

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 GIVAUDAN

24.3 CRODA INTERNATIONAL

24.4 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

24.5 SHISEIDO

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 AIR LIQUIDE

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 BASF PERSONAL CARE AND NUTRITION

25.3 BEIERSDORF

25.4 CASIDA

25.5 CLARIANT

25.6 COTY

25.7 COSMETICS BULGARIA

25.8 DSM

25.9 EVONIK

25.10 FOOTNESS

25.11 GATTEFOSSE

25.12 LABORATOIRES EXPANSCIENCE

25.13 LIPOTRUE

25.14 LONZA

25.15 NAOLYS

25.16 NOURYON

25.17 ROBERTET

25.18 SABINSA

25.19 SCOUT ORGANIC ACTIVE BEAUTY

25.20 SOBER CARE

25.21 SYMRISE

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATION

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.3 MARKET BY GENDER

27.4 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.6 APAC BY PRODUCT

27.7 APAC BY GENDER

27.8 APAC BY APPLICATION

27.9 APAC BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.10 EUROPE BY PRODUCT

27.11 EUROPE BY GENDER

27.12 EUROPE BY APPLICATION

27.13 EUROPE BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.14 NORTH AMERICA BY PRODUCT

27.15 NORTH AMERICA BY GENDER

27.16 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION

27.17 NORTH AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.18 LATIN AMERICA BY PRODUCT

27.19 LATIN AMERICA BY GENDER

27.20 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION

27.21 LATIN AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY PRODUCT

27.23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY GENDER

27.24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION

27.25 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

