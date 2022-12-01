Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 1

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 379.0772 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 380.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 375 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,891,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,199,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
503376.50 08:17:0500062457705TRLO0LSE
134376.50 08:17:0500062457704TRLO0LSE
2475376.00 08:17:4600062457771TRLO0LSE
2575375.00 08:20:2100062457867TRLO0LSE
338375.00 08:20:2100062457866TRLO0LSE
1214376.50 08:29:5600062458447TRLO0LSE
175376.50 08:29:5600062458446TRLO0LSE
501376.50 08:29:5600062458445TRLO0LSE
267376.50 08:29:5600062458444TRLO0LSE
479377.00 08:39:1600062458826TRLO0LSE
980380.00 09:01:5000062460148TRLO0LSE
375380.00 09:01:5000062460147TRLO0LSE
750380.00 09:01:5000062460146TRLO0LSE
125380.00 09:01:5000062460145TRLO0LSE
2461379.50 09:05:2000062460464TRLO0LSE
2215379.50 09:39:0300062462023TRLO0LSE
933379.50 09:59:5800062463114TRLO0LSE
1000379.50 09:59:5800062463113TRLO0LSE
2229379.00 09:59:5800062463121TRLO0LSE
652379.00 09:59:5800062463118TRLO0LSE
304379.00 09:59:5800062463117TRLO0LSE
2181378.50 10:02:2000062463243TRLO0LSE
389378.00 10:23:3700062464588TRLO0LSE
486378.00 10:23:3700062464587TRLO0LSE
986378.00 10:23:3700062464586TRLO0LSE
377378.00 10:23:3700062464585TRLO0LSE
864378.50 10:46:1300062465608TRLO0LSE
1278378.50 10:46:1300062465609TRLO0LSE
1515379.50 12:08:0600062469556TRLO0LSE
591379.50 12:08:0600062469555TRLO0LSE
2269380.00 12:12:1700062469785TRLO0LSE
437379.50 12:12:1700062469786TRLO0LSE
757379.50 12:12:2100062469788TRLO0LSE
1040379.50 12:12:2100062469787TRLO0LSE
1938379.00 12:25:0700062470269TRLO0LSE
1901378.00 13:05:0200062472399TRLO0LSE
363379.00 13:30:0500062473348TRLO0LSE
942379.00 13:30:0500062473352TRLO0LSE
365379.00 13:30:0500062473351TRLO0LSE
677379.00 13:30:0500062473350TRLO0LSE
1621379.00 13:30:0500062473349TRLO0LSE
540379.00 13:50:0200062474469TRLO0LSE
946379.00 13:50:0200062474468TRLO0LSE
2166379.00 13:50:0200062474471TRLO0LSE
408379.00 13:50:0200062474470TRLO0LSE
633379.00 13:50:0200062474473TRLO0LSE
665379.00 13:50:0200062474472TRLO0LSE
893379.00 13:50:0200062474474TRLO0LSE
337380.00 14:28:0200062476395TRLO0LSE
230380.00 14:28:0300062476398TRLO0LSE
1114380.00 14:28:2600062476420TRLO0LSE
347380.00 14:28:2600062476419TRLO0LSE
764380.00 14:34:2600062477005TRLO0LSE
507380.00 14:34:2600062477004TRLO0LSE
625380.00 14:34:2600062477003TRLO0LSE
1749379.50 14:39:3000062477477TRLO0LSE
123379.50 14:39:3000062477476TRLO0LSE
291379.50 14:39:3000062477475TRLO0LSE
89379.50 14:39:3000062477474TRLO0LSE
2188379.50 14:39:3000062477473TRLO0LSE
37379.50 14:48:1200062477993TRLO0LSE
700380.00 15:01:4000062478885TRLO0LSE
1532380.00 15:01:4000062478884TRLO0LSE
5380.50 15:04:1900062479082TRLO0LSE
143380.50 15:04:1900062479084TRLO0LSE
644380.50 15:04:1900062479083TRLO0LSE
143380.50 15:04:1900062479086TRLO0LSE
644380.50 15:04:1900062479085TRLO0LSE
143380.50 15:05:0600062479145TRLO0LSE
644380.50 15:05:0600062479144TRLO0LSE
1980380.00 15:08:4300062479322TRLO0LSE
661379.50 15:11:5700062479634TRLO0LSE
346379.50 15:12:1300062479644TRLO0LSE
574379.50 15:12:1300062479645TRLO0LSE
563379.50 15:13:0700062479719TRLO0LSE
3379.50 15:31:5200062481194TRLO0LSE
506379.50 15:33:3200062481284TRLO0LSE
1837379.50 15:33:3200062481283TRLO0LSE
1585379.50 15:33:3200062481287TRLO0LSE
358379.50 15:33:3200062481286TRLO0LSE
1356379.50 15:33:3200062481285TRLO0LSE
500380.50 15:55:5600062482958TRLO0LSE
279380.50 15:55:5600062482963TRLO0LSE
1548380.50 15:55:5600062482962TRLO0LSE
271380.50 15:55:5600062482961TRLO0LSE
432380.50 15:55:5600062482960TRLO0LSE
750380.50 15:55:5600062482959TRLO0LSE
1617380.50 16:04:4600062484001TRLO0LSE
250380.50 16:04:4600062484005TRLO0LSE
312380.50 16:04:4600062484006TRLO0LSE
99380.50 16:04:4600062484008TRLO0LSE
1982380.00 16:08:5100062484665TRLO0LSE
225379.50 16:15:3600062485390TRLO0LSE
99379.50 16:17:3200062485560TRLO0LSE
125379.50 16:17:3200062485559TRLO0LSE
250379.50 16:17:3200062485558TRLO0LSE
250379.50 16:17:3200062485557TRLO0LSE
250379.50 16:17:3200062485556TRLO0LSE
80379.50 16:17:3200062485555TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

