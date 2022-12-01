Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 379.0772 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 380.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 375 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,891,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,199,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 503 376.50 08:17:05 00062457705TRLO0 LSE 134 376.50 08:17:05 00062457704TRLO0 LSE 2475 376.00 08:17:46 00062457771TRLO0 LSE 2575 375.00 08:20:21 00062457867TRLO0 LSE 338 375.00 08:20:21 00062457866TRLO0 LSE 1214 376.50 08:29:56 00062458447TRLO0 LSE 175 376.50 08:29:56 00062458446TRLO0 LSE 501 376.50 08:29:56 00062458445TRLO0 LSE 267 376.50 08:29:56 00062458444TRLO0 LSE 479 377.00 08:39:16 00062458826TRLO0 LSE 980 380.00 09:01:50 00062460148TRLO0 LSE 375 380.00 09:01:50 00062460147TRLO0 LSE 750 380.00 09:01:50 00062460146TRLO0 LSE 125 380.00 09:01:50 00062460145TRLO0 LSE 2461 379.50 09:05:20 00062460464TRLO0 LSE 2215 379.50 09:39:03 00062462023TRLO0 LSE 933 379.50 09:59:58 00062463114TRLO0 LSE 1000 379.50 09:59:58 00062463113TRLO0 LSE 2229 379.00 09:59:58 00062463121TRLO0 LSE 652 379.00 09:59:58 00062463118TRLO0 LSE 304 379.00 09:59:58 00062463117TRLO0 LSE 2181 378.50 10:02:20 00062463243TRLO0 LSE 389 378.00 10:23:37 00062464588TRLO0 LSE 486 378.00 10:23:37 00062464587TRLO0 LSE 986 378.00 10:23:37 00062464586TRLO0 LSE 377 378.00 10:23:37 00062464585TRLO0 LSE 864 378.50 10:46:13 00062465608TRLO0 LSE 1278 378.50 10:46:13 00062465609TRLO0 LSE 1515 379.50 12:08:06 00062469556TRLO0 LSE 591 379.50 12:08:06 00062469555TRLO0 LSE 2269 380.00 12:12:17 00062469785TRLO0 LSE 437 379.50 12:12:17 00062469786TRLO0 LSE 757 379.50 12:12:21 00062469788TRLO0 LSE 1040 379.50 12:12:21 00062469787TRLO0 LSE 1938 379.00 12:25:07 00062470269TRLO0 LSE 1901 378.00 13:05:02 00062472399TRLO0 LSE 363 379.00 13:30:05 00062473348TRLO0 LSE 942 379.00 13:30:05 00062473352TRLO0 LSE 365 379.00 13:30:05 00062473351TRLO0 LSE 677 379.00 13:30:05 00062473350TRLO0 LSE 1621 379.00 13:30:05 00062473349TRLO0 LSE 540 379.00 13:50:02 00062474469TRLO0 LSE 946 379.00 13:50:02 00062474468TRLO0 LSE 2166 379.00 13:50:02 00062474471TRLO0 LSE 408 379.00 13:50:02 00062474470TRLO0 LSE 633 379.00 13:50:02 00062474473TRLO0 LSE 665 379.00 13:50:02 00062474472TRLO0 LSE 893 379.00 13:50:02 00062474474TRLO0 LSE 337 380.00 14:28:02 00062476395TRLO0 LSE 230 380.00 14:28:03 00062476398TRLO0 LSE 1114 380.00 14:28:26 00062476420TRLO0 LSE 347 380.00 14:28:26 00062476419TRLO0 LSE 764 380.00 14:34:26 00062477005TRLO0 LSE 507 380.00 14:34:26 00062477004TRLO0 LSE 625 380.00 14:34:26 00062477003TRLO0 LSE 1749 379.50 14:39:30 00062477477TRLO0 LSE 123 379.50 14:39:30 00062477476TRLO0 LSE 291 379.50 14:39:30 00062477475TRLO0 LSE 89 379.50 14:39:30 00062477474TRLO0 LSE 2188 379.50 14:39:30 00062477473TRLO0 LSE 37 379.50 14:48:12 00062477993TRLO0 LSE 700 380.00 15:01:40 00062478885TRLO0 LSE 1532 380.00 15:01:40 00062478884TRLO0 LSE 5 380.50 15:04:19 00062479082TRLO0 LSE 143 380.50 15:04:19 00062479084TRLO0 LSE 644 380.50 15:04:19 00062479083TRLO0 LSE 143 380.50 15:04:19 00062479086TRLO0 LSE 644 380.50 15:04:19 00062479085TRLO0 LSE 143 380.50 15:05:06 00062479145TRLO0 LSE 644 380.50 15:05:06 00062479144TRLO0 LSE 1980 380.00 15:08:43 00062479322TRLO0 LSE 661 379.50 15:11:57 00062479634TRLO0 LSE 346 379.50 15:12:13 00062479644TRLO0 LSE 574 379.50 15:12:13 00062479645TRLO0 LSE 563 379.50 15:13:07 00062479719TRLO0 LSE 3 379.50 15:31:52 00062481194TRLO0 LSE 506 379.50 15:33:32 00062481284TRLO0 LSE 1837 379.50 15:33:32 00062481283TRLO0 LSE 1585 379.50 15:33:32 00062481287TRLO0 LSE 358 379.50 15:33:32 00062481286TRLO0 LSE 1356 379.50 15:33:32 00062481285TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 15:55:56 00062482958TRLO0 LSE 279 380.50 15:55:56 00062482963TRLO0 LSE 1548 380.50 15:55:56 00062482962TRLO0 LSE 271 380.50 15:55:56 00062482961TRLO0 LSE 432 380.50 15:55:56 00062482960TRLO0 LSE 750 380.50 15:55:56 00062482959TRLO0 LSE 1617 380.50 16:04:46 00062484001TRLO0 LSE 250 380.50 16:04:46 00062484005TRLO0 LSE 312 380.50 16:04:46 00062484006TRLO0 LSE 99 380.50 16:04:46 00062484008TRLO0 LSE 1982 380.00 16:08:51 00062484665TRLO0 LSE 225 379.50 16:15:36 00062485390TRLO0 LSE 99 379.50 16:17:32 00062485560TRLO0 LSE 125 379.50 16:17:32 00062485559TRLO0 LSE 250 379.50 16:17:32 00062485558TRLO0 LSE 250 379.50 16:17:32 00062485557TRLO0 LSE 250 379.50 16:17:32 00062485556TRLO0 LSE 80 379.50 16:17:32 00062485555TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

