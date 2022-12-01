The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Heritage Mining, INX Digital, Datametrex, Calima Energy, RDARS and Stakeholder Gold Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Heritage Mining, INX Digital, Datametrex, Calima Energy, RDARS and Stakeholder Gold discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) reports highest gold assay ever at the Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage (HML) released results from its recent channel sampling program at its Drayton-Black Lake Project. The program evaluated 14 prospects over five targets in the Alcona and Moretti areas. Peter Schloo, President and CEO of Heritage Mining, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the program.

For the full interview with Peter Schloo and to learn about Heritage Mining, click here.

The INX Digital Company (NEO:INXD) submits bid to purchase assets of Voyager Digital Ltd.

The INX Digital Company (INXD) has submitted a bid to purchase assets of Voyager Digital Ltd.. INX's bid to acquire Voyager leverages its position as both a FINRA and SEC-regulated broker-dealer/ATS and a cryptocurrency trading platform. Douglas Borthwick, Chief Business Officer at INX, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the company's bid.

For the full interview with Douglas Borthwick and to learn about The INX Digital Company, click here.

Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM) acquires Imagine Health Centres

(DM) has acquired Imagine Health Medical Clinics Ltd., Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research Ltd. and Imagine Health Physio Ltd.. Datametrex acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Imagine Health corporate entities for two sites in Alberta. This acquisition provides Datametrex with a turnkey opportunity for a fully operational health clinic business. CEO, Marshall Gunter, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the acquisition.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn about Datametrex AI, click here.

Calima Energy (ASX:CE1) issues encouraging Q4 drilling update

Calima (CE1) is nearing completion of its five-well drilling campaign at its Brooks property in Calgary. Gemini #10 and #11 are on production, with #10 producing at type curve rates, while the remainder are planned to come online before the end of the year. The Leo #4 well is generating positive operating revenue, with further evaluation ongoing across the Holborn property in Edmonton. President and CEO Jordan Kevol spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the prospects for ongoing and future production.

For the full interview with Jordan Kevol and to learn about Calima, click here.

RDARS (CSE:RDRS) adds Mesh Mod V1.0 networking to Eagle Watch Platform

RDARS (RDRS) has finalized the development and testing of its patent-pending Eagle Watch Mesh Mod V1.0. This advancement enables remote Eagle Nest stations and Eagle Eye drones to communicate with each other. Charles Zwebner, CEO of RDARS, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Charles Zwebner and to learn about RDARS, click here.

Stakeholder Gold (TSXV:SRC) shares carbon emissions for Q3,2022

Stakeholder Gold Corporation (SRC) shared Q3 results and announced emissions produced across the company's operations in Q3 of 2022. The lifecycle sequestration of carbon from the trees the company planted will exceed the sum of carbon emissions from all sources of the business in 2022 by a factor of 10. Christopher Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Christopher Berlet and to learn about Stakeholder Gold Corporation, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit? The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

marketing@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE:?The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729750/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Heritage-Mining-INX-Digital-Datametrex-Calima-Energy-RDARS-and-Stakeholder-Gold-Discussing-Their-Latest-News