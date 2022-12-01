The Eastern Company to Present at Virtual Investor Conference on December 7-8, 2022

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced August Vlak, President & CEO and Peter O'Hara, CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 7-8, 2022. Mr. Vlak will discuss Eastern's strategy to capitalize on growth trends, including electrification, digitization, and automation and discuss the business' performance priorities for 2023.

The presentation will begin at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 7 and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K_Z-9FcORyCIioMpWBDyaw. Eastern will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7 and 8, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to markets. Eastern's businesses operate in industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations, and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "would," "should," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," "opportunities" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the timing of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and rates of vaccination, the extent of resurgences, the emergence of additional variants of COVID-19 and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (and how quickly and to what extent normal economic activity can resume), including supply chain disruptions, delays in delivery of our products to our customers, impact on demand for our products, reductions in production levels, increased costs, including costs of raw materials, the impact on global economic conditions, the availability, terms, and cost of financing, including borrowings under credit arrangements or agreements, and risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce. Other factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with doing business overseas, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash, the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs and the impact of political, economic and social instability; restrictions on operating flexibility imposed by the agreement governing our credit facility; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of materials; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, plastics, scrap iron, zinc, copper and electronic components; lower-cost competition; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related components; market acceptance of our products; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions or the inability to effectively integrate such acquisitions and achieve expected synergies; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, oil and gas, transportation, electronic, and general industrial markets; costs and liabilities associated with environmental compliance; the impact of climate change or terrorist threats and the possible responses by the U.S. and foreign governments; failure to protect our intellectual property; cyberattacks; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

