Americold, Feed the Children Partner with Atlanta Mayor's office to Provide 8,000 Ready-to-Eat Meal Kits to support Hunger Relief during Holiday Break

Many families face challenges with no access to free, reduced school meals

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / As schools close for the holiday breaks and food and energy prices continue to rise, more families than ever risk living with food insecurity as they struggle to make up the difference. Thousands of students in Atlanta rely on free or reduced lunches and families must make impossible choices between buying food and paying utility bills or other necessary costs like transportation and childcare when this resource is not available.

To help alleviate this stress during the holiday season, Atlanta-based Americold and Feed the Children are working together with the Mayor's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs - Welcoming Atlanta to distribute 8,000 ready-to-eat meal kits to students throughout the month of December at Community Resource events. The meals will be distributed in nine communities across Atlanta including the Adamsville, Morningside, Lindbergh, Orchard Knob, Lenox, Virginia Highlands, Perkerson, Bolton and Underwood Hills neighborhoods.

Americold has a passion for defeating hunger. Playing an integral role in the food supply chain, Americold owns and operates 250 temperature-controlled warehouses around the world, with approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet of storage. Its facilities connect food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers, ensuring that food is preserved and protected on its journey from farm to fork.

"Our partnership with Feed the Children is incredibly meaningful because it is one way that we show our commitment to fighting hunger and to giving back in the communities where we live and work. We're proud of the unique ways we are able to support their efforts to provide for families experiencing food insecurity," said George Chappelle, CEO of Americold.

This is part of a larger effort between Americold and Feed the Children to provide food and resources for Atlanta residents that will continue into 2023. During the five-year partnership, Americold has donated critical funds to Feed the Children as well as travelled hundreds of thousands of miles providing complimentary temperature-controlled transportation services of chilled and frozen goods. Together, the organizations have helped feed hundreds of thousands of families across America.

Feed the Children believes it takes everyone - the nonprofit sector, corporations, community organizations, government officials and food suppliers - to come together to do good for those who need it. When efforts are combined, a greater impact is achieved.

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "But the reality is, millions of children face this hardship every day. Thanks to our generous partners at Americold, we can help these students and their families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season."

About Americold

Americold is the world's largest publicly-traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisitions and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 250 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers. Visit www.americold.com for more information.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. To learn more about how to help Feed the Children create a hunger-free holiday season for children and families across America, visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays and follow us on Instagram @feedthechildrenorg

###

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Frey | Kelly.Frey@feedthechildren.org

Carrie Snodgrass | carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

405-949-5157

SOURCE: Feed The Children

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729757/Americold-Feed-the-Children-Partner-with-Atlanta-Mayors-office-to-Provide-8000-Ready-to-Eat-Meal-Kits-to-support-Hunger-Relief-during-Holiday-Break