Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, announces that Tara Finnegan is resigning from Coho's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective December 1, 2022.

Ms. Finnegan will join Coho's newly appointed advisory board to provide strategic guidance and support to the Company. Ms. Finnegan will serve as a valuable complement to its existing Board of Directors to advise and guide Coho to secure high-value commercial contracts for Coho.

"Tara has been, and will continue to be, a key strategic part of the Coho team. She served on the Coho Board of Directors since before our IPO and we are very grateful for all her efforts," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho. "Over the years of working together, she has made many contributions to the success and growth of Coho, drawing on a wealth of experience she has gained from a long and successful career. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Coho management team, and our shareholders, I thank Tara for being part of our journey and are excited to work with her in her next role.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

