Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0J2QD ISIN: US87157B1035 Ticker-Symbol: H6K 
Tradegate
29.11.22
19:05 Uhr
0,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Leading Global Operator Selects Synchronoss to Deliver Personal Cloud Offering

Leading Provider of Mobile, Telecommunications and ISP Services Rolling Out Personal Cloud Offering to Safeguard Files, Photos, Videos, and Other Digital Content

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 01, 2022("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced a multi-year agreement with one of the largest global operators to deploy Synchronoss Personal Cloud to tens of millions of subscribers on its network. This agreement will contribute to Synchronoss's financial results this quarter, as deployment preparations are underway, and transition into primarily a SaaS-based revenue model as subscribers adopt the service.

As one of the world's top providers of mobile devices and communications services, this international customer is partnering with Synchronoss to offer an array of value-added services, including the ability to backup and manage files, photos, videos, and digital content stored on mobile phones and other devices. Thanks to the scale and market reach of this service provider, the Company estimates this customer will become one of its largest cloud deployments over the next three to five years. The rollout of the Synchronoss-powered personal cloud solution enables operators to generate new revenue opportunities, improve ARPU, and reduce churn through improved engagement.

"This agreement represents a major milestone in the continued expansion of our cloud business. We continue to empower mobile service providers worldwide with strategic tools to improve customer value," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "This multi-year agreement exemplifies the increasing importance of cloud offerings to leading operators and further extends our global footprint, representing new growth opportunities for the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform. Most importantly, the launch of a customer-branded personal cloud solution will enable this operator to form deeper connections with its subscribers and improve key business metrics."

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
