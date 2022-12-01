How CNH Industrial Is Shaping the Future of Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S.A. is the location of CNH Industrial's main innovation hub and headquarters for its Raven Brand.

This video goes behind-the-scenes at the Brand's impressive HQ and at its R&D campus a few miles north, documenting the process of how we develop new technologies.

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. By listening closely to them, we're ensuring that our innovations help them overcome their unique challenges.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

