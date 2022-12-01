Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
01.12.22
20:27 Uhr
15,710 Euro
+0,265
+1,72 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,48015,71022:56
15,56015,71522:00
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2022 | 22:32
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

How CNH Industrial Is Shaping the Future of Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S.A. is the location of CNH Industrial's main innovation hub and headquarters for its Raven Brand.

This video goes behind-the-scenes at the Brand's impressive HQ and at its R&D campus a few miles north, documenting the process of how we develop new technologies.

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. By listening closely to them, we're ensuring that our innovations help them overcome their unique challenges.

About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729770/How-CNH-Industrial-Is-Shaping-the-Future-of-Agriculture

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.