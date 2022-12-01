Anzeige
Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results; Host Conference Call January 5, 2023

VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2022, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, at 10:30 a.m. ET, January 5, 2023.


The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13734749, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.comunder the News & Eventssection. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial Historysection. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brandsand follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6abc0480-6cc7-4237-9035-cc740870c447

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com (mailto:michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com)
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com (mailto:amy.martin@cbrands.com)		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com (mailto:joseph.suarez@cbrands.com)
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com (mailto:snehal.shah@cbrands.com)
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com (mailto:david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com)



