Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - BMGB Capital Corp. (TSXV: BMGB.P) ("BMGB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a filing statement dated November 28, 2022 (the "Filing Statement") in connection with its previously announced proposed "qualifying transaction" (the "Transaction"), as defined under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited ("NAVCO").

BMGB, NAVCO and the NAVCO shareholders have executed and delivered a share exchange agreement dated as of January 18, 2021, as amended (the "Share Exchange Agreement"), pursuant to which BMGB will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NAVCO by issuing an aggregate of 21,340,000 BMGB common shares pro rata to the NAVCO shareholders at deemed price of $0.15 per share, representing an aggregate valuation for NAVCO of $3,201,000. The Share Exchange Agreement also contemplates BMGB issuing 340,000 BMGB common shares as a finder's fee to an arm's length third party. In connection with the Transaction, BMGB has loaned NAVCO an aggregate of $98,500 (plus accrued interest), repayable by NAVCO on or before December 31, 2022.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to completion of certain conditions precedent, including without limitation completion by BMGB of a private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of no less than $2,000,000 and receipt of all necessary regulatory and Exchange approvals. Under the Private Placement, BMGB will raise gross proceeds of no less than $2,000,000 and no more than $2,500,000 through the issuance of units at a price of $0.15 per unit, with each unit comprised of one BMGB common share and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant exercisable for an additional BMGB common share for two years at an exercise price of $0.25). BMGB may pay finder's fees of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement and may issue such number of finder's warrants (each exercisable for one BMGB share at an exercise price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance) equal to 8% of the number of units issued under the Private Placement.

The Transaction will not constitute a "Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined by the Exchange). In addition, the Transaction is not a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and is not subject to Policy 5.9 of the Exchange. As a result, no meeting of the shareholders of BMGB is required pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange or applicable securities laws.

Trading of the common shares of BMGB will remain halted in connection with the dissemination of this news release and will recommence at such time as the Exchange may determine, having regard to the completion of certain requirements pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4. For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company will provide further updates respecting the Transaction in due course.

About BMGB

BMGB is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company as follows: Lucas Birdsall, CEO, at (778) 549-6714 or lucasbirdsall@gmail.com.

