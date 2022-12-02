Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - SPARQ Corp. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQX: SPRQF) (the "Company" or "SPARQ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Salil Gupta as Country Manager in India.

Salil Gupta has over 37 years of experience in techno-commercial roles with leading companies in India. For the first 15 years of his career at Max India Limited, Mr. Gupta promoted and implemented high-tech in multilayer printed circuit board manufacturing through tie-ups with state-of-the-art equipment manufacturers worldwide. For the next 20 years at Uflex Limited, Mr. Gupta provided leadership in setting up international operations through tie-ups and setting up overseas offices to help the company to grow into a significant enterprise. Mr. Gupta earned a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from NIT, Allahabad in 1980, and an MBA from Punjab University Business School in 1983.

Dr. Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "I am extremely pleased to welcome Salil Gupta to our team. His extensive experience and expertise in sales and marketing will be valuable assets to our company, particularly our operations in India."

"I am super excited to join the team at SPARQ. It has been my passion to work in the field of renewables and green initiatives. Over eight years ago, I had installed a solar power system at my farm. Working with SPARQ will give me an opportunity not only to pursue my passion, but also work in the growing market with the niche offerings of SPARQ," said Mr. Gupta.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Gupta options to acquire up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.285 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation QUAD microinverters for residential, commercial and agriculture solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

For more information, please contact:

SPARQ Corp.

Dr. Praveen Jain

Chief Executive Officer

Email: pjain@sparqsys.com

Tel: 343.477.1158

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146422