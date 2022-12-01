Bath & Body Works: Nonprofit Besa Announces 2022 Award Winners

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Bath & Body Works is proud to be recognized as Besa's 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year. Besa, a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit 501(c)(3), makes giving back easy and transformative to power a wave of civic engagement that lifts us all.

For more than 30 years, Bath & Body Works has been dedicated to improving the communities where they do business and are focused on making a positive di?erence in the lives of their associates, their customers and their community. Since 2018, Bath & Body Works has partnered with Besa to engage more than 1,800 associates in nearly 10,000 volunteer hours and $250,000 worth in community impact. And over the past year, associate volunteer projects at Bath & Body Works increased by 25%; volunteer hours increased by 47%; and the impact of the company's volunteer dollars increased by 59%.

"Bath & Body Works is proud to work with Besa, and we're honored to be recognized as their 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year," said Rhoe Fields, Associate Vice President of Community Relations for Bath & Body Works. "For us, our purpose goes beyond selling products. This award highlights our commitment and passion to giving back to our community."

"Bath & Body Works exhibits a culture of giving that is world-class - and world-changing," said Besa CEO Matthew Goldstein. "They consistently explore needs and find creative ways to fill them, whether it's collecting school supplies for children or donating personal hygiene items for women escaping abuse. And when unexpected emergencies arise, they meet the moment -- whether it's with financial support, products or people power. Their efforts to uplift the community set the bar for companies not just in Columbus but nationwide."

Bath & Body Works is proud to support nonprofit organizations that provide critical resources to their communities. Through grants and volunteer programs, Bath & Body Works partners with organizations committed to improving the lives of people in underserved and underrepresented communities.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,785 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 390 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BESA

Besa is a Columbus-based nonprofit dedicated to powering a wave of civic engagement that lifts us all. We fulfill critical needs by connecting people to community service. Every day, we make giving back easy-and transformative.

Founded in 2012, Besa has forged partnerships with businesses, individuals, nonprofits and government institutions to mobilize people around community needs and curate projects that provide powerful, positive impact. Through philanthropic engagement strategies for businesses, meaningful volunteer opportunities for individuals and innovative collaborations with nonprofits, Besa builds authentic, purposeful relationships.

L - R Matthew Goldstein, Besa Founder & CEO, Marcus Carano, Besa Manager of Corporate Strategy, Rhoe Fields, Bath & Body Works AVP Community and Government Relations, Ian Estep, Bath & Body Works Community Relations and Philanthropy Manager, Bailey Numbers, Bath & Body Works Community Relations Specialist and Elon Simms, Besa Board Chair

