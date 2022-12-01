New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - NU Media, a digital marketing startup in New York City, has been awarded a Tier 1 national-level grant by the Small Business Administration through the Community Navigator Pilot Program. Selected by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) through the USPAACC, NU Media was asked to aid the Community Navigator Pilot Program, a movement funded by President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The program aims to strengthen SBA support for small and underserved businesses by connecting the companies to national, state, and local resources. NU Media is excited to assist in these efforts by providing small businesses with personalized digital marketing strategies.

The founder of NU Media, Ada Hu, says that the company will aim to help small and underprivileged businesses grow by utilizing NU Media-created digital marketing strategies. The new grant will offer NU Media the opportunity to help others build an online presence.

Historically, the digital marketing and PR firm has been known to help smaller businesses, lending a hand in areas such as social media, marketing, and public relations while offering businesses various creative services.

"At NU Media, we hope to further assist younger businesses in their brand creation and marketing efforts," claims Hu, "and NU Media has witnessed the power of good brand presence in digital media."

NU Media believes in helping clients potentially grow businesses by attracting an online audience. The company maintains that it's essential for brands to have a media personality with digital content on the platforms. Now, the company is one of two national spokes and the youngest company to receive the SBA grant, which is meant to aid NU Media's mission to seek out smaller companies and take a personalized approach to brand marketing needs.

With the help of the grant, NU Media hopes to build clients a personalized online presence based on a deep understanding of the business. As the company grows in revenue and gains recognition, it plans to take on even more work, helping small brands.

NU Media also hopes to utilize this grant in order to follow in its goal of providing individualized service to underserved communities of color, who often receive little to no support. The company hopes to help reduce the hardships that small businesses face, especially those run by women, veterans, and other minorities.

"We hope to help as many businesses as possible and, eventually, become the largest marketing agency in the United States," claims Hu.

NU Media is a digital marketing firm that specializes in helping business owners around the US potentially grow audiences and, therefore, the business. The company is a 90% women-run company focusing on particularly underserved and underprivileged brands, often run by minorities. Run by Generation Z, NU Media is proud of its youthful team, which understands fast-changing digital marketing trends. Instead of paralleling more traditional marketing agencies, NU Media comes up with its own solutions based on its own analyses of markets. Hu founded the company in 2019 and has seen exponential growth, now pushing the company even further with the new expansion and focus on AAPI and minority-owned companies.

To learn more, email Ada Hu at ada@nu.marketing and visit the NU Media website https://www.nu.marketing/.

