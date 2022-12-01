Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that accomplished technology executive Grant McLarnon has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. McLarnon will take up his post on December 12, 2022, and join the executive leadership team of Sylogist, reporting to Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO.

Mr. McLarnon is an experienced leader with a track record of successfully scaling SaaS companies. Most recently, as CEO and co-founder of technology company Adoxio, he led its growth from zero to $15 million over two years before negotiating a successful sale to KPMG, following which he led KPMG's national Microsoft practice. Prior to that, he was Managing Partner of SaaS-based Adxstudio; growing it to $30M in revenue via an extensive partner channel he created before orchestrating the company's highly valued acquisition by Microsoft.

"With momentum building, Grant is the right person to lead the go-to-market efforts of our organic growth strategy as CRO," stated Mr. Wood. "He has deep, firsthand experience growing a successful SaaS company targeting the public sector, leveraging the Microsoft ecosystem, leading marketing and sales teams, and building a highly effective partner channel. I'm thrilled he's joining our executive team and look forward to working with him to recognize the organic growth opportunities we've teed up."

"As a purpose-driven company, Sylogist leaves an imprint on its customers, employees and on our communities," said Mr. McLarnon. "I am honored and enthusiastic to join an experienced leadership team and advance Sylogist's momentum in the government, education, and nonprofit sectors; helping these organizations more effectively serve their communities and constituencies. With a market-leading SaaS platform, best in class customer care, and the incredible team Bill has assembled, Sylogist is uniquely positioned to accelerate its growth; delivering innovation and services to empower the public sector with the capabilities to do more."

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

