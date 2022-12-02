Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022

GlobeNewswire
02.12.2022 | 08:41
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Tamtron Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 2, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Tamtron Group
shares (short name: TAMTRON) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Tamtron Group is the 66th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it
represents the 12th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. 

Tamtron is an international weighing technology company and supplier of
information management systems which delivers its solutions to more than 60
countries, to all major industries, such as construction, mining, wood
processing, waste treatment and recycling, port industry, transportation and
logistics as well as process and manufacturing industry operators. In addition
to scale equipment, Tamtron also provides its customers with comprehensive life
cycle services, including scale verification services, service and maintenance,
and spare parts services. For more information 

"We thank all investors for their interest and strong trust in Tamtron's IPO.
We are also particularly pleased with the extensive participation of our
employees in employee offering. An excellently successful initial public
offering supports the implementation of Tamtron's growth strategy and the
acceleration of international growth. There is global demand for Tamtron's
weighing technology solutions and we will implement our growth strategy with
strong cooperation with both personnel and a wide network of partners. We
warmly welcome all new shareholders to build Tamtron's international growth
story," commented Mikko Keskinen, CEO of Tamtron Group Oyj. 

 "We are pleased to welcome Tamtron Group which celebrates its 50th Anniversary
this year to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Henrik Husman. "We look
forward to follow their growth journey when their aim to consolidate the
fragmented weighting industry as a listed company." 

Tamtron Group has appointed Translink Corporate FinanceOy as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
