Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Tamtron Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 2, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Tamtron Group shares (short name: TAMTRON) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Tamtron Group is the 66th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents the 12th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. Tamtron is an international weighing technology company and supplier of information management systems which delivers its solutions to more than 60 countries, to all major industries, such as construction, mining, wood processing, waste treatment and recycling, port industry, transportation and logistics as well as process and manufacturing industry operators. In addition to scale equipment, Tamtron also provides its customers with comprehensive life cycle services, including scale verification services, service and maintenance, and spare parts services. For more information "We thank all investors for their interest and strong trust in Tamtron's IPO. We are also particularly pleased with the extensive participation of our employees in employee offering. An excellently successful initial public offering supports the implementation of Tamtron's growth strategy and the acceleration of international growth. There is global demand for Tamtron's weighing technology solutions and we will implement our growth strategy with strong cooperation with both personnel and a wide network of partners. We warmly welcome all new shareholders to build Tamtron's international growth story," commented Mikko Keskinen, CEO of Tamtron Group Oyj. "We are pleased to welcome Tamtron Group which celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Henrik Husman. "We look forward to follow their growth journey when their aim to consolidate the fragmented weighting industry as a listed company." Tamtron Group has appointed Translink Corporate FinanceOy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules.