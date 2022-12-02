Following 18 months of works and TL 10 million of investment, Kucukkoy sets an example in sustainable tourism.

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Enerjisa Enerji, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and Sabanci University announced today the results of 18 months of collaborated works that have the goal to create a green destination model in Küçükköy with energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable tourism practices. Energy survey activities were carried out for tourism businesses and energy efficiency as part of SENTRUM project, which is completed by an investment worth TL 10 million. Businesses were provided support with energy-efficient lighting and home appliances; solar energy systems were established in public buildings and the village gained access to a high-speed EV charging infrastructure.





Enerjisa Enerji, UNDP, and Sabanci University united their powers to create a green destination model in Küçükköy



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/146432_15843945542b4a9e_001full.jpg

Necmi Komili Primary and Secondary School achieved to be one of the first "Net Zero Energy Building" in Turkey thanks to the energy-efficiency and solar power plant practices as part of the project.

All these efforts provided measurable benefits also in terms of tackling climate change. Energy is saved by preventing the consumption of 15,000 kg of coal per year in the region as part of "Energy of My Business" project of Enerjisa Enerji through energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy applications. Again thanks to the renewable energy systems, ~90,000 kg of carbon emissions were avoided.

Center for Tourism Practices based on Sustainable Energy (SENTRUM) project is a concrete example of how tourism industry can take advantage from renewable energy resources and other sustainable practices at a single destination.

18 months of tourism practices based on sustainable energy and their results were shared in a press conference with the participation of Güler Sabanci, Chairperson at Sabanci Holding and Chair of the Board of Trustees at Sabanci University, Kivanç Zaimler, President at Sabanci Holding Energy Group and Chairperson of Board of Directors at Enerjisa Enerji, and Louisa Vinton, Resident Representative of the UNDP Turkey.

Speaking at the result press conference of SENTRUM project, Güler Sabanci, Chairperson at Sabanci Holding and Chair of the Board of Trustees at Sabanci University, emphasized that the SENTRUM project, which she also referred to as the "Success Triangle", was a project created in partnership with Enerjisa Enerji, Sabanci University and UNDP to provide social benefits. Güler Sabanci expressed that SENTRUM project set a role model for tourism and energy sectors as the most important sectors in Turkish economy, and that the success of the project was not only limited to Küçükköy. Sabanci remarked, "With the popularization of SENTRUM model which includes measurable, repeatable and sustainable tourism practices, I believe that this model will be a success story nation- and worldwide. It is also one of the most tangible examples of "Being a Leader in Sustainable Businesses" which is one of the five main strategies of Sabanci Group as much as it serves Sustainable Development Goals."

Louisa Vinton, Resident Representative of the UNDP Turkey, stated, "Küçükköy is just one of the thousands of picturesque locations in Turkey that make this country a popular tourism destination. However, with the growth of tourism, there comes the risk of increased pressure on the environment and increased energy utilization. Therefore, we, at UNDP, are very satisfied with this collaboration in order to develop a green tourism model that could create economic advantages for the country while protecting the planet that we are bound to live on."

Kivanç Zaimler, President at Sabanci Holding Energy Group and Chairperson of Board of Directors at Enerjisa Enerji, remarked, "Our mission at Enerjisa Enerji is to lead Turkey's energy transformation and assume responsibility for a better future. We aim to create solutions that will enable us to reach sustainable development goals not only by our own resources, but also by engaging other stakeholders in the process. For that very reason, I find the SENTRUM project very valuable and meaningful which we launched last year in collaboration with UNDP and with the valuable contributions of Sabanci University."

As part of the SENTRUM project, tourism resource values were determined for Küçükköy and its surrounding areas, and road maps were prepared for green procurement, sustainable transportation, production and consumption. Green destination standards in different countries were examined and the ones that may be adapted to Küçükköy were determined. Alternative hiking and cycling routes were established with nature and energy themes.

Through Sabanci University's Creative Technologies Workshop in Küçükköy, 140 persons, including high school students, women in the region and business owners, were provided training in energy efficiency, sustainable tourism, waste management, climate change, gender equality, etc. Women were engaged in the project activities as part of the gender mainstreaming action plan.

Furthermore, a "Sentrum Coordination Office" was established in Küçükköy to raise awareness of all stakeholders on energy efficiency and renewable energy resources and to provide information to the community, businesses and visitors.

Based on the experience gained in Küçükköy, the partners of the "success triangle" continue their activities to develop the second phase of the SENTRUM project and apply sustainable energy and tourism practices in other destinations.

For SENTRUM Green Destination Küçükköy Model Report:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/146432_15843945542b4a9e_002full.jpg

*For further details on Center for Tourism Practices Based on Sustainable Energy (SENTRUM): www.sentrum.com.tr

*For further details on the Sustainable Development Goals: kureselamaclar.org

Contact:

Ogün Hizarci, Enerjisa Enerji, ogun.hizarci@enerjisa.com

Deniz Silliler Tapan, UNDP Turkey, deniz.tapan@undp.org

ENERJISA ENERJI, a subsidiary of Sabanci Holding and E.ON, has been focusing on operational excellence in its two main business lines, i.e., electricity distribution and retail, since its establishment in 1996. Providing distribution services to more than 21 million users through its 10.3 million customers in 14 provinces, Enerjisa Enerji also makes significant contributions to sustainability thanks to its human-, technology- and solution-oriented electricity distribution investments and operations. Having the goal to assess new opportunities in the sector and creating value for its partners, customers, employees, suppliers and community during the course of its activities, Enerjisa Enerji achieved the largest private sector public offering of Turkey by taking 20 percent of its shares public on February 8, 2018 and started trading at Borsa Istanbul.

UNDP has been establishing partnerships with people from all segments of the society for more than 50 years with the purpose of building communities that can endure crises, and increasing and maintaining growth that would raise the level of quality of life. UNDP offers global perspective and local insights that would contribute in creating strong individuals and strong societies in 177 countries and regions in the field. tr.undp.org

Located in Ayvalik Küçükköy, SABANCI UNIVERSITY CREATIVE TECHNOLOGIES WORKSHOP aims to raise individuals focused on developing solutions to sustainable development problems. The science and technology training provided at Küçükköy Creative Technologies Workshop are primarily benefitted by women and children from 8 to 15.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146432