Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins plc

Directorate Change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following announcement:

Louise Hardy is appointed to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2023.

Louise brings to the Board over thirty years of business and significant leadership experience from across the construction and infrastructure industry.

A civil engineer by background, Louise has held a range of senior roles at London Underground, Bechtel, Laing O'Rourke and as Infrastructure Director responsible for the portfolio of projects for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Her most recent executive appointment was European Project Excellence Director for AECOM where she was responsible for monitoring performance across a portfolio of 10,000 projects in 15 countries and eight businesses within Europe.

Since then, Louise has held a number of non-executive roles in the public sector and FTSE 250, including previously at Renew Holdings plc, Sirius Minerals plc and Genuit Group plc where she chaired the remuneration committee. Louise is currently a Non-executive Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, Severfield plc and Balfour Beatty plc as well as the independent chair of Oriel, the joint initiative between Moorfields Eye Hospital, UCL and Moorfields Eye Charity for a new centre for eye care, research and education in London.

In addition to Louise's significant professional career, she remains a keen volunteer within the construction industry as a STEM ambassador and diversity champion. Reflecting Louise's industry contribution, she has been awarded a range of honorary positions and lifetime achievement awards, including from National Business Women's Awards and European Women in Construction and Engineering.

Commenting on Louise's appointment, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said:

"We are delighted to welcome Louise to the Travis Perkins team. Louise has wide ranging experience across the construction industry spanning large infrastructure projects to housebuilding. Her deep understanding of the sector enables her to bring a valuable customer's-eye view as we pursue our strategy of deepening and elevating our relationships with our customers to become the leading partner to the construction industry."

Commenting on her appointment, Louise Hardy said:

"I'm pleased to have the opportunity to apply my cross-sector experience to such a great company. As market leader, Travis Perkins is ideally positioned to help customers navigate the increasing complexity of the construction market where major legislative and regulatory change is creating huge opportunity, not least in light of the incoming Future Homes Standard and transition to net zero."

Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Louise Hardy under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

About Travis Perkins plc:

Travis Perkins plc is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK's leading distributor of building materials to trade customers. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of GBP4.6bn, the Group employs nearly 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

