Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1MMCC ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8 Ticker-Symbol: ILM1 
Xetra
02.12.22
09:21 Uhr
20,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIOS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,90021,05009:46
20,90020,95009:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIOS
MEDIOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIOS AG20,750-0,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.