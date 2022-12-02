India's Goldi Solar has unveiled the HELOC Pro series of mono PERC solar modules, which are built with PV cells made in India. They are available in mono facial and bifacial variants, with power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W.From pv magazine India India-based Goldi Solar has introduced its new HELOC Pro line of mono PERC solar modules, which are built with PV cells sourced from Indian manufacturers. They are available in mono facial and bifacial variants, with power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W. HELOC Pro DCR modules are based on a new circuit design with multi-busbar technology, ...

