Freitag, 02.12.2022

WKN: A3CTLK ISIN: US2350501019 
NASDAQ
01.12.22
22:00 Uhr
4,350 US-Dollar
-0,040
-0,91 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2022
43 Leser
DallasNews Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on December 1, 2022. The dividend will be payable on March 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation's business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "project," "plan," "will," "would" and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company's control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers' tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters or that our financial projections are accurate, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
