Colliers EMEA Limited: Colliers completes Nordic acquisition of Pangea Property Partners

Regional real estate leader formed to offer full suite of services to investors, owners, and occupiers

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today that it has concluded its acquisition of Pangea Property Partners ("Pangea") in Norway and Sweden. The merging of the businesses sees Colliers building on its top-tier operations in Denmark and Finland, and forming a Nordic region that will offer a complete suite of services for owner, occupier and investor clients from its operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. From this date, Colliers is the leader in the Nordic region with over 550 professionals, including more than 80 capital markets experts.



"This merger sees Colliers become the market leader in this important region. Through the expert leadership we have in place, we will differentiate the service we provide to leading domestic and international clients across the Nordic region. Our leading capital markets, occupier services and property management experts will accelerate our service delivery to our clients in the Nordic region," explained Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO of Colliers, EMEA.

In the merged businesses in the new Colliers Nordics region, Bård Bjølgerud becomes Chief Executive Officer of Colliers Nordics, Christian Winther is the Chief Financial Officer of Colliers Nordics and Daniel Gorosch is the Chief Commercial Officer of Colliers Nordics. Our already established stronghold continues in Denmark and Finland under the leadership of Carsten Gortz Petersen, CEO of Denmark and Ari Vanhanen, CEO of Finland and Head of Property Management for Colliers Nordics.

New country leadership appointments include Håvard A. Nustad as CEO of Norway and Joakim Arvius as CEO of Sweden, both formerly of Pangea.

Bård Bjølgerud, CEO of Colliers Nordics, said: "With the close of this deal, the teams can formally cement their working relationships under the Colliers Nordics structure. We are confident that the impact of merging these two ambitious businesses, which boast a depth of experience, track record, and shared enterprising culture, will maximise the potential of real estate for our clients in the Nordic region. We are very much looking forward to leveraging Colliers' best-in-class global platform."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

