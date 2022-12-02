Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: A14UB1 ISIN: CA1946931070 Ticker-Symbol: FSV 
Frankfurt
02.12.22
08:10 Uhr
89,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.12.2022 | 10:05
Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers completes acquisition of Pangea

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Pangea Property Partners ("Pangea"), a leading capital markets advisor in Sweden and Norway. Pangea becomes Colliers' new company-owned operation in Norway and will merge with Colliers' existing company-owned operations in Sweden. This transaction firmly positions Colliers as the dominant player in the Nordic region, building on our top-tier operations in Denmark and Finland.

About Colliers

Colliers, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Colliers Contacts:

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer | Global
(416) 960-9500

Davoud Amel-Azizpour
Chief Executive Officer | EMEA
(44) 20 7487 7020


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
