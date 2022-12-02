Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers completes acquisition of Pangea

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Pangea Property Partners ("Pangea"), a leading capital markets advisor in Sweden and Norway. Pangea becomes Colliers' new company-owned operation in Norway and will merge with Colliers' existing company-owned operations in Sweden. This transaction firmly positions Colliers as the dominant player in the Nordic region, building on our top-tier operations in Denmark and Finland.

