Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETQX ISIN: IT0003856405 Ticker-Symbol: FMNB 
Tradegate
02.12.22
10:22 Uhr
7,652 Euro
-0,128
-1,65 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONARDO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEONARDO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6307,66210:28
7,6307,66210:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2022 | 10:05
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leonardo event in Brussels on the role of European Defence between innovation and sustainability

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Leonardo's appointment in Brussels is renewed, with the top management of the aerospace industry giant and of the European institutions gathered in the historic Solvay Library. The event, dedicated to the theme "The path towards European Defence between global challenges and technological sovereignty," was attended by the CEO of Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo, the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, while the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, sent a video message. Among the guests were many personalities from the political, business, and diplomatic worlds. "Innovation and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. Innovating is essential to be sustainable over time, having sustainability as a fundamental element of one's strategy to be successful and having the ability to attract the best people who allow us to always be innovative," stated the CEO of Leonardo before the beginning of the event. "Every euro that is put into the defence sector generates 1.4 euros of economic benefits in other activities, what we call extended benefits. We generate almost 3.6 jobs between direct and induced jobs, we are an important reality for Europe," he added. Among the speakers also Bastian Giegerich, Director of Defence and Military Analysis, at The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, took the floor. "European defence needs to be rooted in European defence industrial competence and a resilient supply chain to enable a degree of European sovereign capability," he said. "Defence industry is a strategic asset for Europeans: a capable defence industrial base contributes to national security and prosperity in form of jobs and skills, and can be a breeding ground for innovation and technological progress." The event concluded a day of appointments opened by the presentation of the report on 'The economic impact of the European aerospace and defence industry,' by the European Association of Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries (ASD), chaired by Mr. Profumo. "If the GDP contribution of the European Aerospace and defence industry was a country in its own right - the report has shown - it would position the sector at the median GDP level among EU countries, with a GDP larger than the economies of 14 countries within the reference region."

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68a1675a-d8af-4532-8be7-988e2d523a03


LEONARDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.