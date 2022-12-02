Madison, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - - The Blowout Feature has announced the pending release of its novel gaming concept which is being prepared for roll-out across a host of sports video games. The company is currently exploring partnerships with multiple top video game brands. Once implemented by these brands, The Blowout Feature anticipates a significant boost in the profitability of the gaming industry.

The Blowout Feature will be an in-game setting that allows players to select a certain number of points - once this point differential is reached, the higher scoring player wins automatically. Players using the blowout feature will be matched with other players who also have this setting turned on, and the blowout point differential will be displayed to both players at the start of every game.

Since the concept was made available for a preview, the company's Instagram has received 2 million views and 200,000 shares and saves, with between 50-70k gamers weighing in and requesting that the feature be applied to their favorite games as soon as possible.

This algorithm has the potential to be customized even for games in which wins aren't determined by points; for example, with the popular online game Fortnite, which utilizes "kills" rather than points. Currently, the concept is compatible with games such as NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, NHL, and Call of Duty, and can work with any type of gaming platform, including PC, Playstation, XBox, and more.

The gaming industry has a significant hold on modern consumerism; there are about 2 billion gamers worldwide, which accounts for approximately 26% of the global population. The global market value is anticipated to reach $321 billion by 2026. Right now the top markets for gaming are the US and China, though other sectors are emerging, such as Turkey, which has an exceptional projected growth of 24.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, Pakistan, with 21.9%, and India, with 18.3% projected growth.

Americans alone spend billions of dollars on sports annually in general, and a significant percentage of sports fans also indulge in sports video games. Both the sports industry and gaming industry make up for a large percentage of revenue, between sporting events, advertisement, merchandise, subscriptions, and more. Major IT companies such as Apple, Google, and Meta (Facebook) have all recently announced intentions to enter the video gaming market as profits continue to rise.

The Blowout Feature can be easily added to any existing game to improve player satisfaction and increase customer retention rates. "I constantly receive private messages from gamers asking when the Blowout Feature will be available on their favorite games," says Norwood. "The feedback I'm receiving is that this needs to be added to all sports games as soon as possible." The prototypes are currently available to view on the company Instagram page.

The Blowout Feature, LLC, is a video game concept that was founded in 2022 by Darnell Norwood.

