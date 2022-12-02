The US authorities have cleared a significant supply of JinkoSolar modules, made with Wacker polysilicon, for sale in the US market, according to ROTH Capital Partners.From pv magazine USA US Customs and Border Protection has released a significant shipment of Chinese solar panels for sale in the US market, after initially holding them under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), according to a recently published industry note from Philip Shen, the managing director of ROTH Capital Partners. Shen said the authorities released JinkoSolar modules made with Wacker polysilicon. "We believe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...