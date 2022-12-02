France's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 15.8 GW at the end of September.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 1,715 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-September period, from 2,201 MW in the first nine months of 2021. Installations above 250 kW in size accounted for about 52% of the new solar capacity. Installations below 9 kW in size represented 89% of the newly connected units and 13% of all new capacity. France reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 15.8 GW at the end of September, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...