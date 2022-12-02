Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in -based products, announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 2:00 PM Eastern / 11:00 AM Pacific time.

During the webcast, Paul Antoniadis, Chief Executive Officer of good natured®, will provide a presentation through a PowerPoint discussion that will cover key areas of the Company's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573272&tp_key=2621fa3d63

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

