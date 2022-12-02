Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Holu Hou Energy is proud to launch a brand new solar energy storage system designed to share surplus energy across networked units in multi-dwelling units in the Californian market. Using advanced control technology, the solution can improve solar energy utilization and thus lower the barrier to mainstream adoption of solar technology.

Holu Hou Energy has piloted and proven that the concept works in Hawaii and now looks to the Californian market which is orders of magnitude larger and well-positioned to leverage the technology. The energy storage system is certified and warrantied as an integrated product, and it includes a modular energy controller that improves resilience, reliability, safety, and performance. It does this by sharing power at the direct current level (DC) which brings the cost of the hardware down and improves compatibility between dwellings. By sharing energy in this way residents can save significantly on energy costs while getting more reliable green energy at the same time.





The solution also allows apartment building owners to offer 'energy as a service' to their tenants, an arrangement that is set to transform the Californian real estate market. The target market includes residential and commercial PV developers, multi-dwelling unit developers and property managers, homeowners associations, government property managers, commercial property owners and managers, and non-profit organizations.

As a company, Holu Hou Energy is a majority-owned subsidiary of Borqs Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: BRQS ) . In June of this year, Borqs announced that they had received strategic funding of $16 million for the growth of its solar plus energy storage business, HHE. The funds were raised to be used mainly for the expansion of solar subsidiary HHE's business in the mainland U.S., starting with California. This is especially important for low-income housing, rental units, and properties managed by homeowners associations which all face unique economic challenges. EnergyShare, the flagship product, enables more energy to be delivered to load, with fewer batteries having to be installed.

Holu Hou Energy President Ted Peck and CEO Brad Hansen bring over 55 years of senior leadership and engineering experience to the table in the public sector and in private company settings, including international careers with Boeing, Applied Materials, and the US Navy. Through their collective experience in the fields of power electronics, energy storage, semiconductors and solar energy, and the Hawaii's Clean Energy Initiative, this world-class team now offers a new vision of solar energy through their innovative product that can be counted on to provide superior performance, safety and reliability to the rest of America, and eventually - the world.





Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the single-family residential, multi-dwelling unit residential and commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin, and Shanghai, Holu Hou Energy engineers' proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough "HHE Energy Share" technology that is key to the development of the multi-dwelling unit residential housing market.

