NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 17/22 Nasdaq Clearing Introduces Give-up Import Functionality in Q-port

From the 12 December 2022 Nasdaq Clearing will introduce Give-up Import functionality in Q-port clearing application. The new service will allow clearing members to initiate give-up requests for large quantity of trades by importing a csv formatted file via the Import Give-ups window. For further information please refer to the Q-port User Guide on Member Portal. Starting from 1 December 2022, the Give-up Import functionality is available in Q-port External Test 1 environment. Q-port Q-Port is a web-based clearing application for Nasdaq Clearing providing management of the full trade lifecycle, from trade reporting and margin simulation to position management and settlement. How to access Q-port Please request for New Clearing Access via the Member Portal (recommended option). If you don't yet have access to Member Portal, you should contact Member & Account Configuration. Access to Q-port If you have any questions regarding the service, please contact: Clearing Operations E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6880