Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2022 | 12:05
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 17/22 Nasdaq Clearing Introduces Give-up Import Functionality in Q-port

From the 12 December 2022 Nasdaq Clearing will introduce Give-up Import
functionality in Q-port clearing application. The new service will allow
clearing members to initiate give-up requests for large quantity of trades by
importing a csv formatted file via the Import Give-ups window. For further
information please refer to the Q-port User Guide on Member Portal. 



Starting from 1 December 2022, the Give-up Import functionality is available in
Q-port External Test 1 environment. 

Q-port

Q-Port is a web-based clearing application for Nasdaq Clearing providing
management of the full trade lifecycle, from trade reporting and margin
simulation to position management and settlement. 

How to access Q-port

Please request for New Clearing Access via the Member Portal (recommended
option). If you don't yet have access to Member Portal, you should contact
Member & Account Configuration. 

Access to Q-port



If you have any questions regarding the service, please contact:

Clearing Operations

E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com

Tel: +46 8 405 6880
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
