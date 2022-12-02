Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
01.12.22
20:55 Uhr
38,000 Euro
-0,150
-0,39 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,00038,20012:51
38,00038,20012:51
PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 12:22
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noreco Takes FID on Two Halfdan Infill Wells to Increase Gas Production From 2023

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on two infill wells, where the first well is expected to be drilled by the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner in the early spring of 2023.

The two wells will be drilled at the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area, located in the central part of the Danish North Sea. Both the wells are expected to increase gas production from the Halfdan field, with plateau production expected during autumn 2023. The first well alone is expected to have an initial production rate of 3 mboe/day net to Noreco where approximately 75% is gas. The expected gain from the infill wells is approximately 2.9mmboe net to Noreco, of which c. 50% is gas.

The total cost net to Noreco is USD 39 million, implying a total unit development cost of approximately USD 13 per barrel of oil equivalent. Based on expected reserves and forward curves of Brent and TTF from November 2022, the forecast IRR is above 200% with a payback period of c. six months, making the infill wells highly attractive from an economic and strategic perspective.

"I am delighted to announce this significant milestone for the Danish Underground Consortium (the "DUC") where we have not had drilling activity since 2019. It has never been a better time to invest in further drilling and field development activities to ensure that the recovery from the DUC fields is maximised. Several highly economic opportunities are currently being matured and this is the first of many investment decisions to be made, in line with Noreco's objective to maximise gas output in the short-, medium- and long-term," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in Noreco.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noreco-takes-fid-on-two-halfdan-infill-wells-to-increase-gas-production-from-2023-301692416.html

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.