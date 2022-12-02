First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - increase

New shares in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 December 2022. The new shares are issued due to directed issue. Name: DK0061273125 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Shape Robotics -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,968,369 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 494,250 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 10,462,619 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 18 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00