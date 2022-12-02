Marechale Capital Plc - Half-yearly Results

02 December 2022

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital", "Marechale" or the "Company")

Half-yearly Results

Marechale Capital plc, an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2022 ("the Period").

Chairman's Statement

Following the significant value uplift in the Company's investments reported in Marechale's full year results released in August 2022, the Board continues to remain positive about the outlook for its investments.

While Marechale Capital continues to see interesting corporate finance and advisory projects where it can take founders shares and warrants as part of its advisory fees, the market remains a challenging environment to raise capital. This has resulted in advisory projects launched in the summer not being completed by the end of the Period. Marechale continues to look for new funding partners alongside its traditional investor relationships.

During the six months ended 31 October 2022 the company generated gross profits of £72,020 (2021: £227,435) and delivered an operating loss of £18,995 (2021: Loss £15,000), resulting in an overall loss before tax of £179,502 (compared to a Profit for the same period in 2021 of £1,501,000 which benefitted from significant investment revenues).

As reported in August 2022, the Company's balance sheet shows a net asset value of £3,483,929 (2021: £2,395,105), representing 3.66p of value per share in issue. The Company remains positive about the investments that it holds in its client companies. As at 31 October 2022 the Company had £246,808 of cash reserves.

The Board is working on a number of initiatives to create further value for shareholders over and above its core investment portfolio and corporate finance projects. Furthermore, the Board is hopeful to be able to announce realisations on some of the Company's investments in the next six months

Whist the current economic climate is difficult, Marechale Capital is working hard and is convinced that there will be good advisory and investment opportunities in its core hospitality, renewable, clean energy and technology sectors over the short to medium term.

Mark Warde-Norbury

Chairman

Income Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 2022 2021 £ Revenue 168,001 497,194 Cost of sales (95,981) (269,759) Gross profit 72,020 227,435 Administrative expenses (251,015) (242,926) Operating loss (178,995) (15,491) Investment revenues - 1,517,036 Interest paid (507) (310) (Loss/profit before tax (179,502) 1,501,235 Taxation - - (Loss)/profit after tax (179,502) 1,501,235 (Loss)/profit per share (Pence) (Pence) - Basic (1.70) 1.70 - Diluted (1.63) 1.65

Balance Sheet (unaudited) As at 31 October 31 October 2022 2021 Current assets Available for sale investments 3,116,441 1,982,566 Trading investments 146,589 90,013 Trade and other receivables 54,356 41,884 Cash and cash equivalents 246,808 357,875 3,564,194 2,472,338 Current liabilities Trade and other payables

PAYE

Bounce-back Loan (59,627)

(10,638)

(10,000) (56,950)

(10,283)

(10,000) Total current liabilities (80,265) (77,233) Net current assets 3,483,929 2,395,105 Bounce-back Loan - long-term (27,500) (37,500) Net assets 3,456,429 2,357,605

Equity Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders Share capital

Share premium 763,023

328,413 707,690

181,247 Reserve for own shares (50,254) (50,254) Retained profits/ (losses) 2,346,660 1,465,594 Reserve for share based payments 68,587 53,328 3,456,429 2,357,605

Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 31 October 20212 2021 £ £ Net cash from operating activities Loss/profit after tax (179,502) 1,501,235 Provision for share based payments

Reverse unrealised gains on investments

Reverse interest paid 6,275

-

507 10,619

(1,517,036)

310 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (172,720) (4,872) Movement in working capital (Increase)/decrease in receivables (10,580) 8,713 Increase in payables 12,895 6,018 Net movement in working capital 2,315 14,731 Operating cash flow (170,405) 9,859 Investment activities Expenditure on available for sale investments - (42,462) Proceeds from sale of investments 8,750 Cash flow from investing activities 8,750 (42,462) Financing

Share Capital

Bounce-back Loan repayments

Interest paid



Net financing

-

(5,000)

(507)



(5,507)

160,000

(2,500)

(310)



157,190 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (167,162) 124,587 Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 413,970 233,287 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 246,808 357,874 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (167,162) 124,587

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC') interpretations adopted by the European Union, and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, with the prior period being reported on the same basis.