Woodside Energy has secured an agreement with the traditional owners of land on which it plans to build the first 50 MW stage of a potential 500 MW solar power plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia In January 2022, Australian fossil fuels giant Woodside Energy revealed plans to build a 500 MW solar facility and 400 MWh battery energy storage system near Karratha, in Western Australia's northwest, to help power its Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility. Now an agreement with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) secures the land on which to ...

