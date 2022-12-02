The "Asia Pacific Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Form and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is expected to grow from US$ 201.82 million in 2022 to US$ 346.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028.

With the growing demand for infant and maternal probiotics products, manufacturers are innovating their products to increase their customer base and boost revenues. They are launching convenient probiotic delivery formats, such as drops, sticks, sachets, gummies, and powder, for easy consumption by infants and toddlers. These convenient delivery formats of probiotic supplements are gaining high acceptance in Asia Pacific. Thus, such R&D activities and growing studies on probiotic supplements are expected to boost the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market growth over the forecast period.

With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Asia Pacific infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market growth at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market Segmentation

The market for Asia Pacific infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into form, end user, and country. Based on form, the market is categorized into capsules and soft gels, gummies, liquid, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into infant and toddler, children, and maternal women. Based on country, the Asia Pacific infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Probiotic Supplements in Paediatric Nutrition

Growing Awareness Regarding Benefits of Probiotic Supplements among Pregnant Women

Market Restraints

Consumer Perceptions on Probiotic Supplements for Newborn

Market Opportunities

Surging Demand in Developing Regions

Future Trends

Increasing Research and Development in Infant and Maternal Probiotics Space

Companies Mentioned

Bayer Corporation

MaryRuth Organics, LLC

Mommy's Bliss Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Nestle S.A.

BioGaia AB

Evolve Biosystems

Lovebug Probiotics

Biomeology

Nordic Naturals

